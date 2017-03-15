 

State union wins boost in pay grade for court workers

Mar. 15, 2017, 6:51 pm by Leave a Comment
After a lengthy negotiation, several classes of employees in Vermont courts will get a pay raise.

The agreement is the result of negotiations between judiciary management and the judiciary unit of the Vermont State Employees’ Association.

The question of payment for court workers stalled contract talks between the union and the judiciary. The union reported that court staff are overburdened and underpaid to an extent that many rely on side jobs and public assistance.

Under the reclassification, wages for docket clerks, court officers and courtroom operators will be increased by two pay grades.

The settlement came after a neutral party reviewed court workers’ wages and recommended an increase for those employees.

Margaret Crowley, chair of the union bargaining unit, hailed the development as “fantastic news.”

“I know the wage increase will help some of these workers finally be able to get off public assistance or possibly let go of that second or third job,” she said in a statement.

Court Administrator Patricia Gabel said the judiciary “believes that it is critical that their pay grades accurately and fairly reflect their work demands.”

“It was unfortunate that the bargaining process took so long to resolve, but ultimately the outcome was one that was acceptable to both sides,” Gabel said.

According to Gabel, under the agreement the reclassification of those employees will move forward only if the Legislature funds it. The judiciary and the union are now both requesting that the Legislature fully fund the increased wages.

The reclassification is expected to cost $584,235 annually, according to Gabel.

Rep. Kitty Toll, D-Danville, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said lawmakers are aware of the annual expense and that it is one of the costs they are attempting to cover as they seek to close an $18 million gap in the fiscal year 2018 budget.

Additionally, the agreement calls for increased wages to be paid retroactively from December, which will cost $323,828. The committee has not determined a way to fund that expense, she said.

Filed Under: Business & Economy Tagged With: , , ,
Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "State union wins boost in pay grade for court workers"