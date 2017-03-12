Sanders makes two day swing through home state of Vermont

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will host town meetings in Vermont on Thursday and Friday.

Sanders is visiting seven towns in southern Vermont, and will hold town meetings in Springfield on Thursday and Randolph Center on Friday.

The meetings will focus on the GOP plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

In a statement, Sanders said: “I look forward to hearing from Vermonters next week as I travel around the state. These are uncertain times and I want to hear directly from the people affected by decisions being made in Washington.”

Sanders will also visit the Department of Veterans Affairs medical center at White River Junction, the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington and VA community clinics in Brattleboro and Bennington.

As part of the two-day swing, he will stop by St. Johnsbury High School and Mt. Anthony Union High School in Bennington.

Sanders will also visit Green Mountain Power, make an economic development announcement in Brattleboro, and tour the Stafford Hill Solar Project in Rutland.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, March 16

10:45 a.m. Student Town Meeting at St Johnsbury High School. Sanders will be introduced by the winner of his “State of the Union Essay Contest,” St. Johnsbury Academy student Quinn Mayo

Noon Senior Town Meeting at the St Johnsbury Good Living Senior Center. Seating is limited and people interested in attending need to reserve a seat by calling 1-800-339-9834

1:30 p.m. Sanders will meet with administrators and staff at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction

4 p.m. Press Conference at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro announcing funding for “Windham Grows,” an economic development project of Strolling of the Heifers

5 p.m. Meeting with staff at the VA Community Based Outreach Clinic in Brattleboro

7 p.m. Springfield Town Meeting at the Riverside Middle School Gymnasium; 13 Fairground Rd.; Springfield

Friday, March 17

9 a.m. Meeting with staff at the VA Community Based Outreach Clinic in Bennington

10 a.m. Visit staff and residents at the Bennington Veterans Home

11 a.m. Student town meeting at Mt. Anthony Union High School

1 p.m. Meet with Green Mountain Power staff at the utility’s Rutland headquarters

1:30 p.m. Tour the Stafford Hill Solar Farm in Rutland

3 p.m. Town meeting with students and community members at Vermont Technical College, Judd Hall; Randolph Center