Wolk to end 16-year run as Castleton University president

Castleton University President David Wolk is stepping down from his post in December after 16 years at the school’s helm.

Wolk, the longest-serving president in the institution’s history by four years, made the announcement Wednesday at a campus assembly.

Wolk, a Rutland native, began the job in December 2001 and has served in education and government for a total of 43 years, according to a news release from the school.

“Moving on at the end of 2017 will indeed be emotionally challenging because I absolutely love our students and staff, I am lucky to be part of this exceptional community, and I bleed green, full of Spartan Pride,” Wolk said in a statement. “I will be a Spartan always and forever.”

Starting in 2018, according to the release, Wolk will begin a startup venture, Wolk Leadership Solutions, with his wife, Lyn.

The Wolks will work with CEOs and boards of directors in business, government, nonprofits, education and health care to address leadership challenges, specializing in coaching and offering mediation and conflict resolution services.

“I am also hoping to do some teaching and writing, including involvement in a Vermont leadership institute,” he said. “Helping people to be better at what they do has always been a passion.”

Since 2001, enrollment at Castleton has increased 75 percent and athletic offerings doubled, the release said. The college also has expanded into Rutland.

Also during his tenure, the university has invested $100 million in infrastructure improvements and expanded academic offerings.