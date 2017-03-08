 

Town Meeting Day photo gallery: Democracy in Vermont

Mar. 8, 2017
Duncan Keir speaks at Huntington’s town meeting Tuesday. Photo by Bob LoCicero
Lisa Barrett knits during town meeting Tuesday in Huntington. Photo by Bob LoCicero
Nina Marcott asks a question during Huntington’s school meeting Tuesday. Photo by Bob LoCicero
Barbara Winters asks a question during the Huntington school meeting. Photo by Bob LoCicero
Huntington Town Clerk Heidi Racht takes notes during the school meeting. Photo by Bob LoCicero
Huntington Road Foreman Clinton Alger laughs during a lighter moment at Tuesday’s town meeting. Photo by Bob LoCicero
The Huntington School Board listens to a constituent ask a question Tuesday. Photo by Bob LoCicero
Annelies McVoy gets a serving of sweet potato fries during the lunch break Tuesday at Huntington’s town meeting. Photo by Bob LoCicero
Meggs Keir asks a question during the school meeting Tuesday in Huntington. Photo by Bob LoCicero
Signs opposing a local option tax fill the window of a business in Barre on Town Meeting Day. Photo by Phayvanh Luekhamhan/VTDigger
A sign in Townshend tells voters that an Act 46 merger is up for consideration. Photo by Kristopher Radder/Brattleboro Reformer
Sam Dworkin campaigns Tuesday in Montpelier as a write-in for the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority board. No one filed to run for the position. Photo by Mike Polhamus/VTDigger
Montpelier School Board candidate Ira Shadis campaigns Tuesday. Photo by Mike Polhamus/VTDigger
A Town Meeting Day ballot and report. Photo by Tiffany Danitz Pache/VTDigger
Supporters back their candidates outside the town meeting location Tuesday in Norwich. Photo by Tiffany Danitz Pache/VTDigger
