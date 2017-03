On Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m, join hosts Diane Meyerhoff and Kevin Kelley for exit poll interviews, special reports on ballot and budget items, winner’s speeches and local results for the following cities and towns: Burlington, Essex Town, Essex Junction, South Burlington, Williston and Winooski. Watch the live broadcast, courtesy of Channel 17/Town Meeting Television. Click here to read VTDigger’s town meeting previews.

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.