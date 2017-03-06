Hartford board establishes ‘no tolerance’ for racism

Editor’s note: This article by Matt Hongoltz-Hetling was published in the Valley News on March 4, 2017.

HARTFORD — The Hartford Selectboard made a formal statement about discrimination last week as part of a larger effort to address racial inequality within the community.

The statement, which was read by Dick Grassi “on behalf of the Selectboard” during its Tuesday night meeting, specifically targeted actions that are harmful, regardless of the intention.

The issue of racial inequality took center stage in Hartford in late January after more than 30 people came to a Selectboard meeting to take issue with Selectman Mike Morris’ forwarding of an email that contained a racist depiction of members of the Obama family and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. Morris has issued multiple apologies for the email, and has pledged to be part of the solution moving forward. Several people who came to the Jan. 31 meeting were in attendance at this week’s meeting, though there were no public comments made in response to the Selectboard’s statement.

According to the statement, the Selectboard “does not condone any act which demeans another person or people on the basis of race, class, religion, sexual orientation, age, ability, ethnicity or gender, whether it be of word or deed, regardless of the intention.”

The statement also included a nod to ongoing efforts, which have included the formation of a seven-member Hartford Committee on Racial Inequality.

“We the Selectboard wholeheartedly support the Town’s efforts to recognize and eliminate the presence of racism within ourselves and within our community,” it reads. “We hereby make this commitment not only for the sake of people of color but for all Hartford residents and the very fabric of our community.”

Members discussed the statement for several minutes at Tuesday’s meeting but chose not to take a formal vote on it after Town Manager Leo Pullar informed them that it had not been included in the legally required advance public notice of the night’s agenda.

“There is no further board action required around this statement … but of course we encourage and will persist in maintaining an open conversation on this issue moving forward,” said Selectman Alan Johnson, according to CATV video of the meeting.

Pullar also told the Selectboard that it has already received seven applications for five citizen slots on the Committee on Racial Inequality, which will include Selectboard members Rebecca White and Simon Dennis.

Town officials indicated that, after the application period ends on March 24, they intend to hold one or more special meetings to interview the applicants. The first meeting will be held on March 27.

The volunteer committee is charged with making formal recommendations to the Selectboard on a variety of race-related issues, including how to make Hartford a more welcoming place to people of color.