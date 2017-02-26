Federman takes fellowship with The Nation Institute

Adam Federman is leaving VTDigger to accept a fellowship with the Investigative Fund of the Nation Institute. He will be covering issues related to energy and the environment for the New York City based news organization.

Federman has covered Rutland County for VTDigger since July as part of the news organization’s Southern Vermont Bureau, which was made possible by a grant from the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Fund based in Oklahoma City.

Alan Keays, VTDigger’s general assignment reporter, will pick up coverage of Rutland County for the time being.