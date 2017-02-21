 

Vail Resorts buys Stowe Mountain Resort

Feb. 21, 2017, 10:37 am
Stowe

Skiers cruise down the slopes at Stowe Mountain Resort as the sun peeks over the mountains. File photo by Aaron Rohde/Stowe Reporter

Vail Resorts announced the purchase of Stowe Mountain Resort on Tuesday.

The Colorado-based company has acquired the Stowe ski and retail operations at Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak, according to a statement from the company.

Vail is buying Mount Mansfield Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of American International Group Inc., a giant insurance company for $50 million, company officials said.

AIG Global Real Estate will continue to own the Stowe Mountain Lodge, Stowe Mountain Club, the golf course and condos on the mountain.

Rob Katz, the CEO of Vail Resorts, said in a statement that AIG investments in infrastructure at Mount Mansfield has made Stowe Mountain “the premier high-end resort for East Coast skiers and snowboarders.”

“We look forward to working with AIG to continue enhancing the guest experience and to ensure the resort’s long-term success,” Katz said.

Over the course of a decade, AIG has invested in an adventure center, condo village, 312-room lodge and spa, and new lifts on Spruce Peak.

Stowe Mountain resort is expected to generate net income of $5 million in fiscal year 2017-2018, according to the statement.

Vail Resorts owns nine resorts out west, including West at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in Tahoe, California; and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada.

