Ex-selectman and wife sentenced to prison in drug case

A former Alburgh Selectboard member and his wife will serve time in prison on convictions relating to distribution of drugs.

A federal judge in Burlington this week sentenced Bernard Savage, 57, to 15 months in prison and Patricia Savage, 57, to one month.

Both faced federal charges for their roles in distributing oxycodone and cocaine, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont.

The investigation into Bernard Savage began in 2014, according to the release. During the investigation, a confidential informant made seven purchases from the Savages and recorded interactions with Bernard Savage.

“I got pills. I got coke, I got pot. I got everything you want. I’m like a walking drugstore,” he said in the recorded interaction, according to the announcement.

Bernard Savage entered a plea agreement in April.

In addition to serving time in prison, he was ordered to pay a fine of $5,000 and to forfeit $75,000 to the government.