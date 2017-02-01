 

Ex-selectman and wife sentenced to prison in drug case

Feb. 1, 2017, 4:43 pm by Leave a Comment

A former Alburgh Selectboard member and his wife will serve time in prison on convictions relating to distribution of drugs.

A federal judge in Burlington this week sentenced Bernard Savage, 57, to 15 months in prison and Patricia Savage, 57, to one month.

Both faced federal charges for their roles in distributing oxycodone and cocaine, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont.

The investigation into Bernard Savage began in 2014, according to the release. During the investigation, a confidential informant made seven purchases from the Savages and recorded interactions with Bernard Savage.

“I got pills. I got coke, I got pot. I got everything you want. I’m like a walking drugstore,” he said in the recorded interaction, according to the announcement.

Bernard Savage entered a plea agreement in April.

In addition to serving time in prison, he was ordered to pay a fine of $5,000 and to forfeit $75,000 to the government.

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: , ,
Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: ehewitt@vtdigger.org

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Ex-selectman and wife sentenced to prison in drug case"