YWP: ‘Too Young For Something Like Diabetes’

YWP, an independent nonprofit based in Burlington, Vermont, engages young people to write and use digital media to express themselves with clarity and power and to gain confidence and skills for the workplace and life. YWP publishes about 1,000 students’ work each year here, in newspapers across Vermont, on Vermont Public Radio and in YWP’s monthly digital magazine, The Voice. Since 2006, it has offered young people a place to write, explore and connect online at youngwritersproject.org, which has only one rule: Be respectful. For more information, please contact YWP executive director Geoffrey Gevalt at [email protected].

Emily Smyth, 16, of Craftsbury writes about her little brother’s bravery and her own fears for him as the family comes to grips with the fact that he is diabetic.



Too Young For Something Like Diabetes

By Emily Smyth

Click below to hear Emily read her work.



As I walk into the hospital,I breathe in the scent of disinfectantand stale air,and the fluorescent lightsmake me squintas I shake off the snowthat has accumulated on my jacket.In the elevator,I press number three,because you’re there.I close my eyesand try to not thinkabout it all too muchbecauseI have to appear strong.I’m your older sister,the one who protects you,keeps you safe,doesn’t let bad things happen to you.I guess this particular situation wasout of my control.My boots are soundlessas I leave the elevatorand turn the corner,your room in sight.318, a green sign reads aboveyour open door.My breath leaves my lungsand refuses to come backwhen I see you.Your hair is still perfecteven though it’s messy.Your wide green eyes crinkle up,happy to see us,but your pain is easy to see.You’re dressed in a smockwith little designs spread across it,tied in back.You look small as you lie there,but you also look so tired,so old.A foreign tube forces liquid intoyour innocent armjabbing into that sweet crook,your young blood dried and stainedon the gauze.I smile and force airin and out,out and in.You’re smiling and talkingabout how much bloodthey’ve taken from youbut you’re okay,because you’re strongand don’t complain much.This is going to change how you live.This isn’t going away,and it isn’t going to be easy.But, oh, my brother,I will help you andI will see you through.I promise.Because you’re too young for this.Too young to handle it on your own.

