YWP: ‘Too Young For Something Like Diabetes’

About the Young Writers Project
YWP, an independent nonprofit based in Burlington, Vermont, engages young people to write and use digital media to express themselves with clarity and power and to gain confidence and skills for the workplace and life. YWP publishes about 1,000 students’ work each year here, in newspapers across Vermont, on Vermont Public Radio and in YWP’s monthly digital magazine, The Voice. Since 2006, it has offered young people a place to write, explore and connect online at youngwritersproject.org, which has only one rule: Be respectful. For more information, please contact YWP executive director Geoffrey Gevalt at [email protected].
Emily Smyth, 16, of Craftsbury writes about her little brother’s bravery and her own fears for him as the family comes to grips with the fact that he is diabetic.
Too Young For Something Like Diabetes
By Emily SmythAs I walk into the hospital,
I breathe in the scent of disinfectant
and stale air,
and the fluorescent lights
make me squint
as I shake off the snow
that has accumulated on my jacket.
In the elevator,
I press number three,
because you’re there.
I close my eyes
and try to not think
about it all too much
because
I have to appear strong.
I’m your older sister,
the one who protects you,
keeps you safe,
doesn’t let bad things happen to you.
I guess this particular situation was
out of my control.
My boots are soundless
as I leave the elevator
and turn the corner,
your room in sight.
318, a green sign reads above
your open door.
My breath leaves my lungs
and refuses to come back
when I see you.
Your hair is still perfect
even though it’s messy.
Your wide green eyes crinkle up,
happy to see us,
but your pain is easy to see.
You’re dressed in a smock
with little designs spread across it,
tied in back.
You look small as you lie there,
but you also look so tired,
so old.
A foreign tube forces liquid into
your innocent arm
jabbing into that sweet crook,
your young blood dried and stained
on the gauze.
I smile and force air
in and out,
out and in.
You’re smiling and talking
about how much blood
they’ve taken from you
but you’re okay,
because you’re strong
and don’t complain much.
This is going to change how you live.
This isn’t going away,
and it isn’t going to be easy.
But, oh, my brother,
I will help you and
I will see you through.
I promise.
Because you’re too young for this.
Too young to handle it on your own.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
