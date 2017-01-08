Essex police trying to find missing teen and her mother

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager and her mother.

The Essex Police Department said it was notified Friday that Trinity Welkar, 15, had left her grandparents’ residence on Park Street in Essex. The teen is believed to be with her mother, Rebecca Phipps.

Attempts to contact Phipps have been unsuccessful, Essex police said Sunday afternoon, and she had not been in contact with her family or friends and missed work Saturday.

Phipps and Welkar are believed to be traveling in a gray four-door Saab, said police.

Welkar is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown curly hair and olive-colored skin. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and blue jeans and carrying an orange backpack with black and red polka dots.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Welkar or Phipps is asked to contact the Essex Police Department at 802-878-8331.