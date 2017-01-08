Essex police trying to find missing teen and her mother

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager and her mother.
The Essex Police Department said it was notified Friday that Trinity Welkar, 15, had left her grandparents’ residence on Park Street in Essex. The teen is believed to be with her mother, Rebecca Phipps.
Attempts to contact Phipps have been unsuccessful, Essex police said Sunday afternoon, and she had not been in contact with her family or friends and missed work Saturday.
Phipps and Welkar are believed to be traveling in a gray four-door Saab, said police.
Welkar is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown curly hair and olive-colored skin. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and blue jeans and carrying an orange backpack with black and red polka dots.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Welkar or Phipps is asked to contact the Essex Police Department at 802-878-8331.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.