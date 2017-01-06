YWP: ‘Mi Nombre’

About the Young Writers Project
Briggs Heffernan, a senior at Oxbow High School in Bradford, writes about his given name in response to a Young Writers Project prompt asking about the origins of people’s names and whether they like their name or wish it was something different.
Mi Nombre
By Briggs HeffernanBriggs. That’s my mother’s maiden name. It is also my first name. It’s a strange name, often mistaken.
It is not Bryce, Brig, Brick, Bridge, Bricks – or even Prince, as one old man misheard.
This was one of many choices for my name. Most were nearly as strange, though I still would have preferred nearly all of them: Ronan, Cadmium, Van, Rory and one of my dad’s favorites – Boy.
But my great-grandmother had a dream before my birth that I would be Briggs, and so it was.
I don’t like my name. It doesn’t fit me.
But as the Bard would say, “A Briggs by any other name would still be a fool.”
