 

WATCH LIVE: Governor’s Inaugural Address

Jan. 5, 2017, 6:03 am by Leave a Comment

A livestream of the governor’s inaugural address is provided by Vermont PBS. Watch below starting at 2 pm on Thursday, January 5, 2017 as Phil Scott delivers his first address as governor of Vermont.

Online video delivery by Vermont PBS

