 

Police: Missing 23-year-old found dead in Northeast Kingdom

Police say the body of a 23-year-old man who went missing last weekend has been found.

Searchers found Quincy O’Gorman’s remains in a brook about a quarter mile from where he was last seen in Island Pond five days ago.

Shortly before midnight Dec. 31, a state trooper stopped a vehicle in Island Pond village that failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a news release from police. Four people got out of the vehicle and began running, but the trooper detained two of them.

The driver, who police say was O’Gorman, and a passenger ran away. Police say they found the passenger shortly after behind a business in the village but couldn’t find O’Gorman.

State police, working with the Brighton Police Department and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, searched for him. According to the release, they believed he had crossed a brook and continued on foot through the village.

On Monday, O’Gorman’s family reported he was still missing.

The state police dive team, New England K-9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and others searched the Island Pond area Tuesday and Wednesday without success, according to police.

Searchers found O’Gorman’s body Thursday morning in Lightning Brook in Brighton, police say.

His remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy, and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

