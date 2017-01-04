Police: Dead man’s injuries consistent with fall from bridge

BURLINGTON — An autopsy has confirmed that 22-year-old Nicholas Cusson-Ducharme, who died Saturday, was killed by injuries consistent with falling from the Blue Bridge, which connects Burlington and Winooski, police say.

Cusson-Ducharme’s body was discovered at the bridge by a “concerned acquaintance,” according to police. He was out with friends in downtown Burlington on Saturday night and reportedly became intoxicated and separated from the group.

The exact cause and manner of death are still pending a toxicology report. The investigation into Cusson-Ducharme’s death continues, though police say they have no information at this point suggesting foul play.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Burlington police Detective Mike Hemond at 802-540-2229.