 

Police: Dead man’s injuries consistent with fall from bridge

Jan. 4, 2017, 12:17 pm by Leave a Comment

BURLINGTON — An autopsy has confirmed that 22-year-old Nicholas Cusson-Ducharme, who died Saturday, was killed by injuries consistent with falling from the Blue Bridge, which connects Burlington and Winooski, police say.

Cusson-Ducharme’s body was discovered at the bridge by a “concerned acquaintance,” according to police. He was out with friends in downtown Burlington on Saturday night and reportedly became intoxicated and separated from the group.

The exact cause and manner of death are still pending a toxicology report. The investigation into Cusson-Ducharme’s death continues, though police say they have no information at this point suggesting foul play.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Burlington police Detective Mike Hemond at 802-540-2229.

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: , ,
Morgan True

Morgan True is VTDigger's Burlington bureau chief covering the city and Chittenden County. A Seattle native, he graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism before working for several publications in Massachusetts. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Morgan on Twitter @true_morgan

Latest stories by Morgan

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Police: Dead man’s injuries consistent with fall from bridge"