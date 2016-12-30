 

Defense agrees wrong-way I-89 driver is competent for trial

BURLINGTON — The man accused of killing five teenagers in a crash on Interstate 89 is on track to stand trial for an alleged quintuple homicide despite a history of mental health issues.

Prosecutors said at a short hearing in Vermont Superior Court on Friday that a doctor who examined Steven Bourgoin found him competent to stand trial. The defense agreed with the finding.

The action means a judge will now decide whether Bourgoin can stand trial. A finding of competency would mean Bourgoin understands the charges against him, not necessarily what he was doing at the time of the accident.

Bourgoin had sought medical help just hours before he drove the wrong way on I-89 and killed five teenagers from the Mad River Valley area on Oct. 9. Bourgoin’s friend said after the accident he has a history of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

He is charged with five counts of second-degree murder, aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Before the crash he was charged with domestic assault and unlawful restraint.

Robert Katims, who is representing Bourgoin, did not comment to reporters on his way out of the courthouse. The prosecution declined to comment on whether they were negotiating a plea deal with the defense that would avoid a trial.

Bram Kranichfeld, a deputy state’s attorney for Chittenden County, said competency is different from an insanity plea because competency deals with whether the person can understand what’s going on, and insanity pleas are based on whether the person understood what they were doing at the time of the crime.

“This case is of the highest priority for our office, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure Mr. Bourgoin is held accountable for his actions,” Kranichfeld said.

The next major piece of evidence the prosecution and defense are seeking is a report that reconstructs what happened at the scene of the Oct. 9 accident.

State police said troopers and officers from the Richmond and Williston police tried to intercept Bourgoin but did not stop 2012 Toyota Tacoma before it hit the students’ vehicle, causing it to burst into flame.

The Williston Police Department was the first to arrive, and an officer tried to douse the fire with an extinguisher, according to a news release from the state police. The officer pulled a woman from the burning car. As he was putting out the fire and trying to rescue injured people, Bourgoin allegedly stole the officer’s cruiser and drove south on the interstate at high speed, police reported.

The officer called the Richmond Police Department to intercept Bourgoin on the interstate. Bourgoin turned north on I-89 and sped back toward the crash site in Williston and struck eight vehicles, police said.

