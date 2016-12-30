Defense agrees wrong-way I-89 driver is competent for trial

Prosecutors said at a short hearing in Vermont Superior Court on Friday that a doctor who examined Steven Bourgoin found him competent to stand trial. The defense agreed with the finding.
The action means a judge will now decide whether Bourgoin can stand trial. A finding of competency would mean Bourgoin understands the charges against him, not necessarily what he was doing at the time of the accident.
Bourgoin had sought medical help just hours before he drove the wrong way on I-89 and killed five teenagers from the Mad River Valley area on Oct. 9. Bourgoin’s friend said after the accident he has a history of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
He is charged with five counts of second-degree murder, aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Before the crash he was charged with domestic assault and unlawful restraint.
Robert Katims, who is representing Bourgoin, did not comment to reporters on his way out of the courthouse. The prosecution declined to comment on whether they were negotiating a plea deal with the defense that would avoid a trial.
Bram Kranichfeld, a deputy state’s attorney for Chittenden County, said competency is different from an insanity plea because competency deals with whether the person can understand what’s going on, and insanity pleas are based on whether the person understood what they were doing at the time of the crime.
“This case is of the highest priority for our office, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure Mr. Bourgoin is held accountable for his actions,” Kranichfeld said.
The next major piece of evidence the prosecution and defense are seeking is a report that reconstructs what happened at the scene of the Oct. 9 accident.
State police said troopers and officers from the Richmond and Williston police tried to intercept Bourgoin but did not stop 2012 Toyota Tacoma before it hit the students’ vehicle, causing it to burst into flame.
The Williston Police Department was the first to arrive, and an officer tried to douse the fire with an extinguisher, according to a news release from the state police. The officer pulled a woman from the burning car. As he was putting out the fire and trying to rescue injured people, Bourgoin allegedly stole the officer’s cruiser and drove south on the interstate at high speed, police reported.
The officer called the Richmond Police Department to intercept Bourgoin on the interstate. Bourgoin turned north on I-89 and sped back toward the crash site in Williston and struck eight vehicles, police said.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.