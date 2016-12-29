Scott names two deputy secretaries, reappoints commissioner

Gov.-elect Phil Scott appointed two more deputy secretaries Thursday and reappointed Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. The positions are considered part of Scott’s extended Cabinet.Bradley Ferland will be deputy secretary in the Agency of Administration, where he will work under Susanne Young . Ferland is currently the deputy commissioner of the Department of Finance and Management working under Andy Pallito , who is keeping his job.

Prior to his current role, Ferland was the director of financial operations for the Department of Finance and Management and the director of administrative services in the Department of Buildings and General Services. Both departments are part of the Agency of Administration.

Ted Brady will be deputy secretary in the Agency of Commerce and Community Development under Mike Schirling. Brady is currently the Vermont and New Hampshire state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

In his current role, Brady focuses on giving grants and loans to businesses, community organizations and housing initiatives in rural areas. He was previously an aide to Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., working on economic development and related issues.

Porter will continue as commissioner of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, which is within the Agency of Natural Resources. Gov. Peter Shumlin appointed him to that position in April 2014. He was previously an aide to Shumlin and a reporter for the Vermont Press Bureau.

Scott has been rapidly filling out positions in his administration prior to his inauguration Jan. 5.