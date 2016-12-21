 

VTDigger’s 2017 open house is Jan 3, 2017

Dec. 21, 2016, 3:25 pm by Leave a Comment

VTDigger staff and trustees welcome readers, lawmakers, business leaders, and decision makers to our open house at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3rd at our new location at 26 State Street.

That’s right–we are moving! Watch the video below, courtesy of our friends at ORCA Media.

 

Come preview the new space and mix and mingle with politicos of all stripes. We’ll have light refreshments and a cash bar.

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
4:30 p.m.
26 State Street, 2nd Floor
Montpelier, VT

RSVP button

 

 

RSVPs are helpful for planning purposes. This event is free and open to all.

26 State Street, 2nd floor. Entrance is to the left of Subway. Please note that parking is streetside. The office is accessible by staircase only.

