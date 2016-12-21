 

Group works to put anti-NewVista article on town meeting warrants

Dec. 21, 2016, 12:00 pm by 15 Comments
David R Hall

David R. Hall, the founder of the NewVistas Project. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger

(This article by Rob Wolfe was first published in the Valley News Dec. 21, 2016.)

ROYALTON — The Alliance for Vermont Communities is working to put an article on the Town Meeting warnings for Royalton, Sharon, Strafford and Thetford that would express opposition to NewVista, a planned settlement of thousands that a Utah businessman hopes to build in those communities.

Michael Sacca, of Tunbridge, who serves as the group’s president, said the proposed article language is meant as a signal to the developer, David Hall, that residents do not support his plans.

“Our understanding, generally, is that the people in the four towns are not interested in this development,” Sacca said in a telephone interview on Tuesday. “And we just want to put a number to that.”

The general format for the article, Sacca and town clerks said, is “Will the voters of the town oppose the NewVistas development?”

Hall, an engineer who lives in Provo, Utah, based his vision for a carbon-neutral, self-sustaining city on the writings of Joseph Smith, the Mormon prophet who was born in Sharon. He already has accumulated more than 1,400 acres of land toward a goal of 5,000 acres.

The Alliance for Vermont Communities was formed this fall to oppose his plan, which the advocacy group’s members say is out of scale to the community.

Officials in Royalton, Sharon and Strafford said that selectboards in those towns asked the alliance to submit its articles by petition.

Sacca said the Tunbridge Selectboard agreed to put an article on the ballot without a petition, but added that Alliance members would still go door-knocking in town to identify supporters.

“It’ll give us a fantastic opportunity to reach out to the public,” Sacca said.

Tunbridge officials could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

NewVistas rendering of Joseph Smith's "Plat of Zion"

NewVistas rendering of Joseph Smith’s “Plat of Zion”

The Selectboard clerk in Sharon, Margy Becker, said the board met on Monday night and agreed to ask Alliance members to submit a petition, which requires signatures from 5 percent of registered voters, or about 60 people.

The matter was resolved in less than 15 minutes, Becker said. “There wasn’t a discussion about why. It’s just a preference, I think. Just a better reflection of public opinion.”

Becker said members of the anti-NewVista group had also consulted the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office at the suggestion of Sharon officials.

“General questions like this can run the risk of being rejected by selectboards as not being municipal business that we have control over,” she said.

The secretary of state advised that there was precedent to bring nonbinding general resolutions to the warning, she said.

This past spring, Hall told the Valley News that he too would reach out to Vermont residents who he believed might support the project, given its potential to combat rural sprawl and the state’s espousal of a green economy.

Hall also has said repeatedly that NewVista will take decades to come to fruition — longer than he has left to live — and once residents began to speak out against his brainchild, he appeared to modify his stance on winning over the locals.

“It’s for their grandchildren,” he told the Valley News in September. “I know that this generation and the next generation won’t want it.”

In Tuesday’s interview, Sacca said he was “well aware (that Hall) has changed perspective on that,” but said “ours remains pretty much the same.”

The Alliance for Vermont Communities, in advancing these articles, is speaking past Hall to generations to come, Sacca said.

“They do not wish to see this,” he said. “Others their age, other young people, will continue this for as long as they have to.”

Hall further clarified his stance on Tuesday, saying that residents would eventually come to understand that they must respond to economic and development trends such as rural sprawl, which strains municipal services and put pressure on the environment and the economy.

“I can understand why they’re doing that now and even sympathize with it,” Hall said of the proposed warning articles. “If I was a local owner I’d be up in arms too, but I think in time people will realize — it’s so far out in the future. All we’re doing now is land consolidation. Essentially our mission is to reverse the trend that’s happening everywhere, which is to subdivide.”

Sacca added that Hall’s ideas were not “all bad.”

“We would love to work with him on something like this, but the scale is way off,” he said.

By putting forward resolutions against NewVista, the Alliance wants to send a message, Sacca said, that “our future is self-determined. The people who live here will determine our future, rather than those who have a lot of money changing the future for us and those unborn.”

Filed Under: Business & Economy Tagged With: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

15 Comments on "Group works to put anti-NewVista article on town meeting warrants"

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Asher McLean
1 day 4 hours ago
I think NewVista is idiotic, but I find the hypocrisy of its critics amusing. This group is very similar to the communes that began popping up in the ’60s and ’70s and brought a lot of hyper-liberal out of staters into the state. There was one in particular over in Warren that was started by some rich guy from (I think) California. Now that all those people have gotten old and taken over the state, they want to prevent other groups from coming in and doing the same? “…our future is self-determined. The people who live here will determine our… Read more »
31
 | 
-11
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Randy Jorgensen
1 day 3 hours ago

More “Anti’s”, and what for?

“…establish a carbon-neutral, self-sustaining city on 5,000 acres in central Vermont.”

This sounds like the utopia that the progressives in Vermont have been trying to move Vermont towards? What’s all the strife about, this should be welcomed with open arms….

29
 | 
-9
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Asher McLean
1 day 1 hour ago

I thought the same thing, Randy. Then I realized that, for all of their rhetoric on tolerance, they refuse to tolerate people who are religious.

24
 | 
-9
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Kyle Milaschewski
8 hours 46 minutes ago

This assumption could not be more wrong Asher. The local Mormon community, as well as the greater Latter Day Saints community, also opposes Mr. Hall’s efforts.

https://dailyuv.com/news/849158

The opposition has nothing to do with intolerance of religion, but everything to do with intolerance of the wealthy elite deciding what is best for the future of today’s children by taking away our rights to govern ourselves.

8
 | 
-1
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Kyle Milaschewski
9 hours 57 seconds ago
I encourage you to familiarize yourself with the details of the project, so kindly provided at http://www.newvistasfoundation.org NewVistas is not a progressive utopia, it is a capitalist dystopia. The intent of this project is to create a corporate city in which you never leave, the city is owned by a single board of directors, and all community leaders are appointed to their positions. It’s designed to remove democracy at the community level, something Vermonters hold extremely dear. You pay rent, buy groceries, or really anything you need, from the same corporation that pays you. You need to pay that corporation… Read more »
6
 | 
-1
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Scott Woodward
1 day 3 hours ago
Whether one approves of David Hall’s plans or not, it seems obvious that putting a vote to area residents at Town Meeting is an excellent example of Vermont’s “homevoter” effect in action: https://vtdigger.org/2016/08/10/scott-woodward-vermonts-homevoter-effect/. New Vista may be the wrong project in the wrong place (similar to industrial wind?), but even those who oppose New Vista (or industrial wind) should be wary about building the walls too high. The risk is that we’ll become so selective that we end up keeping out the kinds of development that would attract newcomers, including new businesses, and development that would benefit our economy while… Read more »
10
 | 
-5
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Matt Davis
5 hours 37 minutes ago

Exactly. While I don;t necessarily support New Vista as appropriate land use in VT, the fierce opposition to change of any sort in VT is very problematic. I suspect it is related to the aging of the population as typically as people age they become more “set” in certain ideas or notions that are comforting to them. The world is going to continue to change and VT does not exist in a bubble. SImply opposing anything new and different will not allow us to innovate as a state.

4
 | 
-2
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Rebecca Lea
5 hours 16 minutes ago

I am all for new and innovative solutions, but I don’t think we have to take the first thing that comes along. I would love to see more land in development, but it should follow town plans. Fill our empty downtown businesses first, and follow Vermont’s land use goals.

2
 | 
-1
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
rosemarie jackowski
1 day 1 hour ago

This culture of distrust of newcomers is not helping Vermont. We should be welcoming them.

10
 | 
-10
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Dan Carver
1 day 29 minutes ago

If/when the State’s deteriorating financial position forces the legislature to reduce property tax and utility subsidies along with other reductions to welfare–which are keeping people in houses they can’t truly afford–there will be towns throughout Vermont lining up for programs such as NewVista.

I also agree with Randy, the vision of NewVista is a Progressive utopia. It’s shocking that it is being rejected.

8
 | 
-9
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Kyle Milaschewski
8 hours 55 minutes ago
As I responded to Randy above, NewVista is not a Progressive utopia. It is designed to remove democratic power at the community in the interests of profit for the few. It seeks to disrupt the values and traditions that Vermont is founded on, in direct opposition to Article 5, 7, and 8, of State’s Constitution. Please educate yourself about the details of this project at http://www.newvistasfoundation.org and http://www.alliancevermont.org, anyone who takes the time to understand what Hall is trying to accomplish will oppose him. This project is not good for Vermont,its residents or any single community in the rest of… Read more »
8
 | 
-1
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Janice Prindle
8 hours 30 minutes ago
Dan, as a progressive I have to tell you, this is not a progressive utopia. My opposition has nothing to do with religion, or not welcoming newcomers to Vermont. Carbon neutral is great, but does not require building what would be our second largest city, in the middle of rural Vermont, and one where the intention is to regulate the lives of its inhabitants, to boot. Think Russian commune, not hippie commune. Progressives, like you do I dare say, just want strong Vermont communities, where everyone has a chance to earn a decent living. Keeping existing communities viable, and protecting… Read more »
6
 | 
-2
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Rebecca Lea
8 hours 45 minutes ago
As a young millennial who just moved to the up and coming neighborhood of Sharon, VT, I find these comments to be disturbing. I am a newcomer who bought money into the state, settled here, am trying to start a business, and I am in opposition to this project which surrounds my home. I am not wrong to oppose such a development that is nowhere near to breaking ground and is actually currently preventing people from settling here as can be seen with the 1400 acres now off the market. These acres included housing that could be considered completely affordable… Read more »
6
 | 
-1
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Karen Chickering
8 hours 40 minutes ago
I would advise the commentators to do a little more research, perhaps starting with an article from VT digger: https://vtdigger.org/2016/06/05/man-with-a-mormon-plan/ The current population of Vermont is less than 650,000. Mr. Hall think Vermont can hold 20 MILLION people, starting with his New Vista site in Strafford, Tunbridge, Sharon and Royalton holding 1 million people (current population there is 4500 total in 2016.) Do you recognize Vermont anywhere in those numbers? His plans are completely out of scale with Vermont, not to mention the desires of most Vermonters. Look into his rules and regulations for his planned community: No more that… Read more »
9
 | 
-1
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Zachary Kent
6 hours 26 minutes ago

Like most of you, I wonder what the actual arguments against the solution were at the meetings. VTDigger should have gotten that part of the story instead of leaving it with “We don’t want it and our grandchildren won’t want it.”

I, too, find this wildly hypocritical.

2
 | 
-6
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Group works to put anti-NewVista article on town meeting warrants"