Allegiant Air to end Florida service from Burlington next year

BURLINGTON — The low-cost airline Allegiant Air will no longer provide service from Burlington International Airport to Florida starting in March, according to airport officials.
Allegiant’s exit from the airport in South Burlington comes as the facility’s aviation director, Gene Richards, announced new five-year leases with the airport’s other carriers. The long-term contracts are a change from the current month-to-month leases and are expected to further improve the airport’s credit rating, Richards said in a statement.
“The new contract agreement represents a significant step forward for the airport’s fiscal stability, and we look forward to our continued partnership with the many airlines that will continue to serve Burlington into the future,” Richards said.
Allegiant has operated flights from South Burlington to Sanford International Airport roughly 30 minutes north of Orlando, Florida, since 2014. Classified as an ultra-low-cost carrier, Allegiant is “constantly managing its schedule to find the most profitable routes, and has now concluded its mission in Burlington,” according to the statement.
“Burlington International Airport has had an outstanding relationship with Allegiant over these past three years and will continue to work with its team to see if there are any other options available to bring Allegiant Air back to Burlington,” Richards said.
Allegiant Air’s flights accounted for roughly 2 percent of passengers boarding commercial flights at Burlington International Airport, according to airport officials.
In his statement, Richards said he did not believe the company’s departure would mean a loss of 2 percent of passengers because other airlines operating out of the airport offer service to Orlando International Airport.
Without Southwest – the largest U.S. carrier – Burlington will always be a second-rate airport.
As someone with family in the Orlando/Sanford area, Allegiant’s limited schedule was an impediment to growing that franchise. Jet-Blue is no longer a low-cost airline.
I certainly disagree with your notion that Jet Blue is no longer a low-cost-airline. It’s just not a low-cost-airline out of uber expensive Burlington. I recently booked a flight for 4, with 4 checked bags into Logan for 1000 miles each way for less then $650.
I truly hope Allegiant Air returns to Burlington, VT with their super low prices, and direct flights to Florida. This was an excellent service for so many people, and will be greatly missed. Please come back Allegiant Air! You’re the very best!