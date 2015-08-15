Leahy says Vermont can lead the nation on insuring against cyberterrorism

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Vermont’s senior senator is hoping the state will lead the way in how companies protect themselves from cyberterrorism.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., told a convention of 1,000 captive insurance industry executives Wednesday that he is working with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to pass a law that would help large companies put money aside as insurance for cyber attacks.
The bill, the Captive Insurers Clarification Act, is one page long. If passed, it would change a section of federal insurance law to allow more companies to insure their risks through captive insurance companies in Vermont.
“We have to strengthen our lines of defense against cyber attacks,” Leahy said. “It’s a common-sense bill, and I think we can do something with it.”
Leahy said he wants companies to have the option of setting up captive insurance companies in Vermont so they can self-insure against cyber attacks, instead of paying a third-party insurer. Vermont, he said, is a key player because it established the “gold standard” for captive insurance regulation.
Leahy spoke at the Vermont Captive Insurance Association’s convention held this week at the Sheraton-Burlington Hotel in South Burlington. The 30th annual event drew executives from 40 states and eight countries to the Burlington area, filling up the region’s hotels, restaurants, and tourism establishments for days.
Peter McDougall, chair of the conference, says Vermont has licensed 1,044 captive insurance companie. Parent companies include 48 of the Fortune 100 companies, McDougall said.
That means Vermont is first in the nation and third worldwide for how many captive insurance companies are registered in the state, he said. The top two are Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.
“It’s basically a form of self-insurance where companies can set aside funds for any risks that arise,” McDougall said. “It’s just a very clean industry that has good, high-paying jobs for a number of Vermonters.”
The captive insurance industry in Vermont employs certified public accountants, attorneys and captive managers, he said. The industry has created the intellectual infrastructure to make Vermont an attractive place to domicile a captive insurance company, even if a company doesn’t have a headquarters here.
Leahy said captive insurance is a good way to protect against attacks like what Target and Sony suffered in recent years; he said those types of cyber attacks could be detrimental to some companies.
McDougall said 19 captives in Vermont already insure against cyber risks. “A lot of companies are looking to fund their cyber risks through a captive,” he said. “[They would essentially] put funds aside to address the risk of a cyber breach.”
Susan Donegan, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, said the industry “was a really good idea a long time ago as an innovative insurance tool, and Vermont was an early adopter, almost an inventor.”
“It’s turned into a very important sector,” Donegan said. “Not only does it bring jobs and revenue to Vermont, but it positions Vermont in the global marketplace, and we are the gold standard for captive insurance regulation.”
“We have set the standard,” she said. “We put the resources to being top regulators, and we also demonstrate leadership around the world in this.”
Vermont registered 16 captive insurance companies in 2014, the lowest at any point in its history. The highest number registered was 77, back in 2003.
10 Comments on "Leahy says Vermont can lead the nation on insuring against cyberterrorism"
Hey, if we’re not “first in the world”, I’m not interested. First in the world trumps Vermont’s “first in the country” to justify any and all legislation. How about just sound legislation that isn’t always justified and sold to the public as “first in the country” or “leader of the country”?
How is this protecting your self against cyber terrorism?
It’s just setting money aside for self insurance.
Perhaps Vermont should continue on that theme of self insurance, because the state can’t manage any money.
Self insure for childrens education.
Self insure for health care.
Self insure for retirement.
Now that would be leading the way and actually getting things done. We’d be so much better off.
Vermont registered insurance companie(sic) 1,044.Vermont registered 16 captive insurance companies in 2014, the lowest at any point in its history. The highest number registered was 77, back in 2003. I think an important part of the story is just how this is…
Pretty much every other state in the past 30 years has jumped on the Captive Insurance bandwagon now. There isn’t anything that really makes Vermont stand out anymore in this regard. It is one thing that Vermont was “First” at though, it it proved excellent while the run lasted, sadly that time is gone.
Isn’t it interesting that they allow this for large companies, but they won’t allow us to self insure for so many needed things.
I haven’t bought into the “lead the nation/world” vanity in a long time. The only thing I want to see Vermont do is lead the way to a big change in its DC delegation and cleaning out the political corrosion in Montpelier.
I assume being able to “set aside” money to cover potential risks means this money is pre-tax for business/corporations? Interesting, Vermont is the “gold standard” for regulation but this industry is “less heavily regulated”. Hmmm….
I feel really invigorated when I hear Leahy speak on any topic and collaborating with Lindsay Graham? It is a win-win for VT.
We can’t even build a computerized healthcare system that works and now we are expected to be first in the nation to have companies protect themselves from cyberterrorism?
Term limits, term limits!!!!!!!
And I’ll be first in the nation to insure captive insurers! That is once I can kickstart it, since poverty is so rampant in VT that none of us can get the training to get these great jobs.