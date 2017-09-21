Southwestern Vermont Health Care seeking hospital artifacts and personal histories

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care

Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Prepares to Celebrate 100 Years of Hospital History

BENNINGTON, VT — September 20, 2016 — A handwritten letter describing a hospital stay. A nursing school graduation program. A photo taken of employees celebrating a retirement. Nothing communicates history like stories, photos, and objects from the time.

As Southwestern Vermont Health Care prepares to celebrate its Centennial in 2018, its art and archives department is seeking photographs, memorabilia, medically related antiques, and even patients, long-time employees, and their family members to help document the health system’s history.

“We are looking for people who were born here or worked here in the early days and who can share interesting stories and memories or objects from that time,” said Sarah Lewis, the health system’s archivist. “Even if you have second-hand memories from a family member who was born here or worked here, we want to hear from you.”

The items and stories will be noted and may be included in an exhibit of hospital history planned at the Bennington Museum in early 2018.

Members of the public are urged to contact Sarah Lewis at [email protected] or Ashley Jowett at 802-447-5019 to share items that may be of interest. Items may be contributed to the collection temporarily or permanently.

