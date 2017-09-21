Vermont Press Releases

Sanders and colleagues call on Trump to crack down on offshoring

By

no comments

News Release — Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sept. 19, 2017

Contact:
Sanders Press Office
[email protected]

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19 – Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) urged President Donald Trump to stop rewarding companies that ship jobs abroad and to take action to end offshoring.

In a letter, the senators called on the president to issue an executive order terminating government contracts for companies that offshore American jobs.

“We need to send a very loud and very clear message to corporate America: the era of outsourcing is over. Instead of offshoring jobs, the time has come for you to start bringing good-paying jobs back to the United States of America,” the senators wrote.

“If you are serious about ending offshoring and helping the American worker, you will issue an executive order ending government contracts for companies that offshore American jobs.”

Last year, $176 billion in taxpayer dollars went to federal contractors who offshored American jobs, according to a recent report by Good Jobs Nation and Public Citizen. The 100 top commercial contractors have sent 58,913 American jobs abroad.

For a copy of the letter, click here.

If you read us, please support us.

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer.

We moderate every comment. Please go to our FAQ for the full policy.

Press Release

Recent Stories

Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Sanders and colleagues call on Trump to crack down on offshoring"