Sanders and colleagues call on Trump to crack down on offshoring

News Release — Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sept. 19, 2017

Contact:

Sanders Press Office

[email protected]

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19 – Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) urged President Donald Trump to stop rewarding companies that ship jobs abroad and to take action to end offshoring.

In a letter, the senators called on the president to issue an executive order terminating government contracts for companies that offshore American jobs.

“We need to send a very loud and very clear message to corporate America: the era of outsourcing is over. Instead of offshoring jobs, the time has come for you to start bringing good-paying jobs back to the United States of America,” the senators wrote.

“If you are serious about ending offshoring and helping the American worker, you will issue an executive order ending government contracts for companies that offshore American jobs.”

Last year, $176 billion in taxpayer dollars went to federal contractors who offshored American jobs, according to a recent report by Good Jobs Nation and Public Citizen. The 100 top commercial contractors have sent 58,913 American jobs abroad.

For a copy of the letter, click here.