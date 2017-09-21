Holly Morehouse to receive the 2017 Con Hogan Award

News Release — Vermont Community Foundation

September 19, 2017

The Vermont Community Foundation and the organizing committee for the Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial, Community Leadership are pleased to announce that Holly Morehouse, Executive Director of Vermont Afterschool, Inc., will be honored with this year’s award.

The $15,000 award, to be used however the recipient chooses, will be presented to Morehouse at a reception on October 4th at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier.

Established by a group of his colleagues, the annual award recognizes the life’s work of Con Hogan by rewarding each year a community leader who shares his vision of a better Vermont and who seizes the responsibility for making that vision a reality. The award is given to a leader who shows deep community involvement, generosity, enthusiasm, a collaborative approach, and a focus on data and outcomes in his or her work.

As one of the co-founders of the statewide nonprofit Vermont Afterschool, Inc. (VTA), established in 2009, Morehouse has played a major role in advancing high quality afterschool and summer learning opportunities for all Vermont children and youth. Her goal is to make the “third learning space”—the space after home and school where children spend the bulk of their time—meaningful.

Her focus on creating statewide partnerships and collaborations, with strong diversified funding, promotes the education of children and youth in creative ways that extend beyond the school day and school year. In her role as Executive Director of VTA, Morehouse brings 20 years of experience in project management, community-based decision making, communication and collaboration processes, and leadership to her work.

The committee noted that, like Hogan, Morehouse is effective at making a difference by staying focused on the big picture, bringing together people with diverse views, and using data and analysis to stay on track. She has developed a network of partners both in and outside of Vermont and advocates policies that encourage partnership, complementary connections, and collaboration.

For more information about the award and to register for the upcoming reception on October 4th from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., please visit vermontcf.org/ConHoganOct4

Members of the Con Hogan Award organizing committee are Alissa Auerbach, Paul Cillo, Steve Dale, Scott Johnson, Cheryl Mitchell, Felipe Rivera, Heidi Tringe, Diana Wahle, and Linda Wheatley.

The Vermont Community Foundation is a family of hundreds of funds and foundations established by Vermonters to serve their charitable goals. It provides the advice, investment vehicles, and back-office expertise to make giving easy and effective. The Foundation also provides leadership in giving by responding to community needs, mobilizing and connecting philanthropists to multiply their impact, and by keeping Vermont’s nonprofit sector vital with grants and other investments in the community.

Visit www.vermontcf.org or call 802-388-3355 for more information.