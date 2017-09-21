Environmental law leaders present scholarship at Vermont Law School colloquium

News Release — Vermont Law School

Sept. 19, 2017

Contact:

Maryellen Apelquist, Director of Communications, Vermont Law School

office: 802-831-1228, cell: 802-299-5593, [email protected]

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt., Sept. 19, 2017––The Environmental Law Center at Vermont Law School will welcome legal scholars from across the nation to the eighth annual Colloquium on Environmental Scholarship Sept. 22-23 at VLS. Colloquium participants will present their works-in-progress, gather feedback from colleagues, and meet other scholars who teach and research in areas related to environmental and natural resources law.

“We look forward to welcoming our esteemed colleagues and friends to the Colloquium on Environmental Scholarship,” said Professor Melissa Scanlan, director of the colloquium. “Their work is essential to understanding the environmental challenges we face locally and globally, from access to clean water to climate change, and to developing legal solutions to address those challenges.”

Forty scholars will participate in the colloquium and be joined by VLS environmental faculty and students. While the event is not open to the public, participant papers are eligible for consideration for publication in the Vermont Journal of Environmental Law, available online. The journal provides an accessible forum to discuss contemporary environmental legal issues.

In addition to presenting their work, participants will have the opportunity to hike with VLS faculty members and fly-fish with alumni. For more information about the Colloquium on Environmental Scholarship, visit forms.vermontlaw.edu/elc/colloquium or email Courtney Collins at [email protected].

The Environmental Law Center, established in 1978, offers more than 64 courses related to the environment and environmental law, more than any other law school in the United States. The ELC’s clinics include the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic, Energy Clinic, and Food and Agriculture Clinic. The ELC Summer Session attracts scholars, lawyers, journalists, and environmental advocates from around the world. For more information about environmental programs at Vermont Law School, including degrees and clinical training, visit the Environmental Law Center online at vermontlaw.edu/ELC.

