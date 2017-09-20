VITL appoints technical support specialist

News Release — VITL

September 19, 2017

Contact:

Robert Gibson

Director of Business Operations, VITL

802-861-1943

BURLINGTON, VT – Vermont Information Technology Leaders, Inc. (VITL) has named Reyvan Gilmond as its new technical support specialist. As part of the client services team, she will serve as a primary point of contact for VITL’s internal and external clients to resolve issues and service requests.

Gilmond joined VITL after working as a support analyst and customer advocate for Systems and Software in Williston, Vermont. She was employed at FairPoint Communications for seven years as a billing analyst, and for Vertek Corporation as a project manager and billing specialist.

Gilmond graduated from Champlain College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and resides in Milton, Vermont.

About VITL

Vermont Information Technology Leaders, Inc. (VITL) is a nonprofit organization that advances health care reform in Vermont. VITL assists Vermont health care providers with adopting and using health information technology, to improve the quality of care delivery, to enhance patient safety and to reduce the cost of care. VITL is legislatively designated to operate the health information exchange (HIE) for Vermont, and is governed by a collaborative group of stakeholders including health plans, hospitals, physicians, other health care providers, state government, employers, and consumers. For more information, please visit www.vitl.net