Veteran US diplomat examines Trump’s global policies at Vermont Humanities Council event

Sept. 19, 2017

Montpelier ~ Veteran American diplomat George Jaeger will discuss President Trump’s America First global policies, the changes they may entail, and their possible implications in a talk at Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier on October 4 at 7:00 p.m. His talk, “The President’s Global Policies,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public.

Former American diplomat George Jaeger’s career spanned the Cold War and beyond. After early assignments in Liberia and Tito’s Yugoslavia he served in the US Mission in Berlin, negotiated the non-proliferation treaty in Bonn and covered east-west relations in Paris. He was Political Counselor in Ottawa, American Consul General in Quebec during the independence crisis and taught foreign affairs as Diplomat-in-Residence at Middlebury College.

Among Jaeger’s most challenging assignments were his three years as Staff Director of the President’s Advisory Commission on Arms Control and Disarmament, his stint as a senior negotiator of the Helsinki Final Act in Geneva, and his final tour as Deputy Assistant Secretary General of NATO and Chairman of the Alliance’s Political Committee under Lord Carrington in Brussels. Since retirement he has been an international consultant, supervised elections in postwar Bosnia and Kosovo, and has continued to teach and lecture frequently on foreign affairs.

About First Wednesdays

The Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays series is held on the first Wednesday of every month from October through May in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. Talks in Montpelier are held at Kellogg-Hubbard Library unless otherwise noted. All First Wednesdays talks are free and open to the public. See the full schedule of Montpelier First Wednesdays talks.

The statewide underwriters for the First Wednesdays 2017-2018 series are the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation, The National Life Group Foundation, and the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences through the Vermont Department of Libraries.

“The President’s Global Policies” is underwritten by Vermont Council on World Affairs.

