Vermont Women’s Fund celebration Oct. 4 to feature women entrepreneurs

News Release — The Vermont Women’s Fund

September 19, 2017

Contact:

Meg Smith, Director

The Vermont Women’s Fund

[email protected]

802-388-3355 ext. 301

MIDDLEBURY, VT – Celebrating women entrepreneurs and inspiring the next generation of business leaders is the focus of the Vermont Women’s Fund annual celebration on October 4, 2017, held from 5:30-7:30 pm at the University of Vermont Davis Center in Burlington, Vermont. Featured speakers include documentary film producer, digital entrepreneur, and cast member of the film, Dream, Girl Komal Minhas, and Tiff Bluemle, director of the statewide initiative, Change The Story. Jane Lindholm from Vermont Public Radio will emcee the evening on behalf of the state’s largest philanthropic organization dedicated to Vermont’s women’s and girls.

Over the past year, the Vermont Women’s Fund has toured the state with Dream, Girl, the inspirational documentary film produced by Komal Minhas. “In every community where we showed Dream, Girl,” explains Women’s Fund Director, Meg Smith, “we also brought together local women to talk about their individual entrepreneurship stories which generated tremendous energy and inspiration with every audience.” Smith continued, “It also supported women of all ages in business.” Referring to the October 4 event, she added, “We want to continue this momentum and welcome one of the women behind the film to speak to directly to Vermonters.”

The benefit also spotlights women business owners in Vermont including the latest report from Change The Story, an initiative of the Vermont Women’s Fund, the Vermont Commission on Women, and Vermont Works for Women. An open discussion from a panel of Vermont women business owners about the success and challenges of entrepreneurship will also be a part of the evening’s program. Panelists scheduled to appear are: Allison Hooper, Founder of Vermont Creamery; Mary Evslin, entrepreneur and angel investor; and Corinne Prevot, founder of Skida.

The October 4th benefit runs from 5:30-7:30 pm. Tickets are $50 for general admission, $10 for students, and are available online at vermontcf.org/VWFOCt4. Proceeds from the event will support the Vermont Women’s Fund’s statewide grantmaking and operations.