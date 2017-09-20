Vermont Tech ranked a Best Value School for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report

News Release — Vermont Technical College

Sept. 19, 2017

RANDOLPH, Vt. — Vermont Tech is pleased to announce that the college has been ranked 19th among the Best Northeast Regional Colleges for 2018 in the annual best college rankings published by U.S. News & World Report. In the public college category, Vermont Tech ranks 10th in the Northeast region, making it one of the top 15 public colleges in the north for the sixth year in a row. Vermont Tech is one of just three Vermont schools to rank in the best Northern regional colleges category and is the top public college in Vermont to be included in the northern regional colleges ranking.

Vermont Tech also ranks 17th in the Best Value Schools and 13th in the Best Colleges for Veterans in the Regional Colleges North category and is the only Vermont college to make these lists.

“We’re proud to see Vermont Tech recognized as a top college again by U.S. News & World Report,” said College President, Patricia Moulton. “This, along with our College Scorecard rankings as the 5th highest for salary after graduation and 3rd lowest graduate debt in Vermont demonstrate the college’s great return on investment. Vermont Tech might be a small college, but we produce big outcomes.”

U.S. News & World Report gathers data from each college on 11 indicators of academic excellence to determine the annual rankings. The indicators range from student retention, peer assessment, student/faculty ratio and more. These rankings serve as a powerful tool that allows prospective students and their families to better navigate the college search process.

