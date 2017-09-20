Vermont National Guard medical team relocates in preparation for Hurricane Maria

News Release — Vermont National Guard

Sept. 19, 2017

Contact:

1st. Lt. Mike Arcovitch

PHONE: (802) 338-3324

BB: (802) 734-1677

The Vermont National Guard medical team that mobilized last weekend have relocated to a Category 5 hurricane shelter on the Virgin Islands in preparation for Hurricane Maria.

The medical team relocated as a preliminary safety measure to protect themselves from harm as the storm passes. The Soldiers and Airmen have been in constant communication with the Vermont National Guard Joint Operations Center at Camp Johnson, Colchester, for multiple daily updates.

“The safety of our Soldiers and Airmen is always a top priority,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Heston, the deputy adjutant general, Vermont National Guard. “They are currently in a safe location and performing what medical service they can as they wait out Hurricane Maria before they get back out there and accomplish their mission of providing further medical assistance.”

When Hurricane Maria passes and the team is safely able to further provide medical service, they will provide medical service to National Guard members assisting in hurricane relief efforts.

