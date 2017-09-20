Southern Vermont College holding fall open houses

News Release — Southern Vermont College

September 19, 2017

Contact:

Marion Whiteford, SVC Communications, 802-447-6388, [email protected]

(Bennington, Vt.) ─ Southern Vermont College will host its Fall Open Houses on Sunday, October 1, and Saturday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prospective students and their families will have an opportunity to learn about the programs of study, athletic opportunities, campus life, financial aid, and scholarships.

“At the Open Houses, students and their families get an authentic glimpse at Southern Vermont College,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Daniel Summers. “Faculty, staff, coaches, and current SVC students will be on hand to answer questions about majors, NCAA Division III athletics, and much more. Families will meet current students and have the opportunity to ask questions about life on our campus.”

The event includes tours of campus including the Healthcare Education Center.

Pre-registration for the Open Houses is strongly encouraged and can be done online at svc.edu/openhouse. For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 802-447-6300 or [email protected]. If unable to attend one of the Open Houses, individuals are encouraged to schedule a personalized visit through campusvisit.svc.edu.