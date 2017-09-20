Senate Committee on Agriculture holding public meetings regarding rural economy, agriculture and forestry

News Release — Vermont Legislature
September 18, 2017
Agatha Kessler
Phone: (802) 828-2231
Fax: (802) 828-2424
E-mail: [email protected]
The Senate Committee on Agriculture is holding meetings this fall to gather from the public recommendations for improving the rural economy of the State. Specifically, the Committee on Agriculture requests suggested ways or actions to encourage the growth or increased productivity of Vermont’s farming industry, forest product industry and rural businesses.
YOUR INPUT IS VERY IMPORTANT.
The Senate Committee on Agriculture will hold public meetings around the State this fall to hear your comments on this topic. The meetings will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on the following dates and locations:
September 28, 2017
St. Albans Town Office
Boardroom
579 Lake Road
St. Albans, VT
October 3, 2017
Barton Village Office
17 Village Square
Barton, VT
October 4, 2017
Newbury Congregational Church Vestry
4915 Main Street South
Newbury, VT
October 11, 2017
Hartford Municipal Building
Room 2
171 Bridge Street
White River Junction, VT
October 12, 2017
Salisbury Town Office
25 Schoolhouse Road
Salisbury, VT
legislature.vermont.gov