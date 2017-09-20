Senate Committee on Agriculture holding public meetings regarding rural economy, agriculture and forestry

News Release — Vermont Legislature

September 18, 2017

The Senate Committee on Agriculture is holding meetings this fall to gather from the public recommendations for improving the rural economy of the State. Specifically, the Committee on Agriculture requests suggested ways or actions to encourage the growth or increased productivity of Vermont’s farming industry, forest product industry and rural businesses.

YOUR INPUT IS VERY IMPORTANT.

The Senate Committee on Agriculture will hold public meetings around the State this fall to hear your comments on this topic. The meetings will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on the following dates and locations:

September 28, 2017

St. Albans Town Office

Boardroom

579 Lake Road

St. Albans, VT

October 3, 2017

Barton Village Office

17 Village Square

Barton, VT

October 4, 2017

Newbury Congregational Church Vestry

4915 Main Street South

Newbury, VT

October 11, 2017

Hartford Municipal Building

Room 2

171 Bridge Street

White River Junction, VT

October 12, 2017

Salisbury Town Office

25 Schoolhouse Road

Salisbury, VT

