Norwich University to welcome alumni and launch ‘Year of Legacy’ at Homecoming

News Release — Norwich University

Sept. 19, 2017

Contact:

Daphne Larkin

802-485-2886

[email protected]

www.norwich.edu

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University will host over a thousand alumni and guests during annual Homecoming festivities Sept. 21-24 and kick off the “Year of Legacy,” year four in the five-year, $100 million campaign called “Forging the Future.”

During the Saturday, Sept. 23 “Partridge Society Luncheon and Year of Legacy Launch,” alumni will hear from students and alumni who exemplify the Norwich legacy in various ways, and President Richard W. Schneider will announce campaign progress to date. The campaign will culminate for Norwich’s bicentennial in 2019.

Highlights of Homecoming 2017, open to the public:

Thursday, September 21

· 4:30-6 “Polynesian Treasures of the Wilkes Expedition, 1838 to 1842,” a presentation by Smithsonian Institution Curator of Oceanic Ethnology Dr. Adrienne L. Kaeppler. Sullivan Museum and History Center, the state’s only Smithsonian Affiliate. Free.

Friday, September 22

· 1:45 Norwich University’s School of Architecture + Art kicks off its annual lecture series with Class of ’97 Mo Gagnon, principal of Gagnon Architects in NYC, along with presentations by summer research fellows. Informal reception to follow. Free.

· 2-2:45 Sullivan Museum and History Center Bicentennial Painting Unveiling, Todd Multipurpose Room, Kreitzberg Library. This rare, large-format (over six-foot) portrait of a cadet from 1826, painted by artist Julian Parisen, reflects the time period when the ALSM (Norwich) was in Middletown, Conn. The companion portrait, also over six feet, reflects a young lady with a basket of flowers from 1827, also by Parisen. These two portraits are rare examples of Parisen’s work. Free.

· 3-3:45 Harmon Wall and Valor Plaque Ceremony in White Memorial Chapel.

· 4:15-5 Corps of Cadets Review with Retreat, Upper Parade Ground.

· 7 p.m. Men’s Soccer vs. Emmanuel, Sabine Field.

· 8-10 p.m. Screening of comedy film “Gentlemen’s Fury” with featured actor Jake Head ’97; Q&A to follow. Cabot 85. Free.

Saturday, September 23

· 9:30-11 Alumni Parade with NU Corps of Cadets Review, Sabine Field. Watch it on live-stream here.

· Beginning at 11 a.m. Five out of eight NU fall sports teams have games at home; check the schedule here.

· 1:40 p.m. Corps of Cadets Football March-On, Haynes Family Stadium at Sabine Field, to begin the football game against United States Coast Guard Academy. After a 12-year hiatus the Norwich University football team will once again renew its storied rivalry with the United States Coast Guard Academy.