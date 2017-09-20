King Arthur Flour celebrates one million meals (and counting!) donated to Feeding America

News Release — King Arthur Flour

Sept. 7, 2017

Contact:

King Arthur Flour

Buy a Mix, Give a Meal: For every Essential Goodness mix purchased, King Arthur Flour donates a meal to someone in need

Norwich, Vermont – September 7, 2017 – In August, King Arthur Flour celebrated a milestone achievement in the launch of its line of Essential Goodness baking mixes: the donation of more than one million meals to Feeding America with its Buy a Mix, Give a Meal program. Introduced in summer 2016, the mission behind the Essential Goodness baking mixes is an extension of King Arthur Flour’s broader mission: To share the joy of baking, and in doing so, build stronger communities and increase access and connection to real foods across the United States.

“Our Buy a Mix, Give a Meal program provides the opportunity to address a challenge faced by almost every community in the United States: hunger,” says Karen Colberg, co-CEO and Chief Brand Officer at King Arthur Flour. “There are too many families struggling with food insecurity and this program is one step to help provide meals to those in need. As a founding B-corporation with a passion for our social mission, Buy a Mix, Give a Meal resonates strongly with our consumers and gives us a chance to make an impact. Recognizing that one in eight Americans struggles with hunger, we’re proud that we can partner with Feeding America to help close that gap.”

On the heels of a successful first year, King Arthur Flour has committed to donating an additional 2 million meals by June 30, 2018. You can help! Consumers can find Essential Goodness mixes (in ten delicious varieties from pancakes to chocolate cookies to lemon bars) on KingArthurFlour.com and in retailers across the United States including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Safeway, Publix, HEB, Meijer, Whole Foods, and other major grocery chains.