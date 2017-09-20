Dairy workers embark on 10 city speaking tour targeting Ben & Jerry’s

News Release — Migrant Justice

Sept. 19, 2017

Contact: Will Lambek, Migrant Justice, 802-321-8393, [email protected]

1,000 mile “Human Rights Can’t Wait” tour promotes Milk with Dignity Program

What: Vermont dairy workers have begun a two week, 10 city speaking tour along the east coast to draw attention to human rights abuses in the dairy supply chain of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. Workers will speak about the labor and housing conditions on Vermont dairy farms and call on the ice cream company to source its milk in compliance with the human rights of dairy workers by joining Migrant Justice’s Milk with Dignity Program. The speaking tour also builds momentum for an upcoming October 5th national day of action at Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops and retail locations.

When and Where: (See our website for a continually updated list of tour stops)

September 13, New York City. Columbia Law School, 12:10-1:10pm

September 13, Brooklyn, NY. May Day Space, 5:30 pm

September 14, New Haven, Connecticut. Yale University

September 19, Middlebury, VT. Middlebury College, 4:30 pm

September 19, Northampton, MA, 6pm. Pioneer Valley Worker’s Center

September 20, Burlington, Vermont. UVM, Davis Center Room 422, 6pm

September 20, Providence, RI, 6pm Bell St. Chapel,

September 21, Boston, Mass. Boston College, 12-2pm

September 21, Boston, Mass. Jobs With Justice, 6pm

September 22, East Brunswick, New Jersey, Unitarian Society of East Brunswick, 7:30pm

September 23, Washington D.C., 4:30pm Funger Hall

September 23, Burlington, VT, St. Michael’s College, 8 pm

September 24, Philadelphia, TBD

Who: Migrant Justice is a Vermont-based organization founded and led by farmworkers to organize for human rights.

Background: Dairy workers and supporters are raising the national profile of a campaign that calls on Ben & Jerry’s to make good on its 2015 promise to join and implement the Milk with Dignity program in its dairy supply chain.

In 2014, Vermont dairy workers in Migrant Justice developed “Milk with Dignity,” a program to advance human rights and ensure dignified working conditions in the dairy industry. In June, 2015 Ben & Jerry’s signed a written commitment to work with Migrant Justice to join Milk with Dignity. The commitment was heralded in the New York Times and elsewhere as a positive step for a faltering industry rife with poor conditions for workers.

“My husband has worked for years on a farm that sells to Ben & Jerry’s,” said Migrant Justice leader Thelma Gomez. “When they made a commitment to Milk with Dignity — ensuring human rights as basic as one day off per week — my daughters were one year old. They’re now three and their father still hasn’t gotten a day off. Ben & Jerry’s has yet to make it possible for my daughters to grow up actually seeing their father.”

“We are calling on Ben & Jerry’s to make good on its commitment to join the Milk with Dignity program,” said Migrant Justice organizer Abel Luna. “While recent talks have been encouraging now, after two years of back and forth, the time has come for Ben & Jerry’s to take action keeping its promise to Vermont’s farmworkers and finalize this agreement establishing themselves as human rights leader in the dairy industry.”

The march follows numerous public actions led by workers and consumers, including a 13 mile march from the Vermont state capitol to Ben & Jerry’s ice cream factory, a march of hundreds on International Workers Day, a two day picket of a meeting of the company’s Board of Directors, and a national day of actions on Free Cone Day, and a call-in day that one company employee stated brought in the highest volume of calls the company had ever seen.