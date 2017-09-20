Cornerstone Creative Community of Vermont hosting first public gathering

News Release — Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission

September 18, 2017

Contact:

Anni Mackay at [email protected]

On Sunday, October 1st from 12:00 to 4:30 PM, the Cornerstone Creative Community of Vermont—3CVT—a committee of volunteers working within the creative economy at all levels is hosting its first public gathering at Fable Farm, home of Feast & Field Farmers’ Market in Barnard, Vermont. 3CVT unites East Central Vermont–a forty-town region that stretches from the Connecticut River in the east to Rochester, Stockbridge, and Bridgewater in the west, from Newbury and Topsham in the north to Springfield and Chester in the south. If you are working in the creative sector within the region or in any connecting communities, 3CVT invites you to this premium grassroots networking opportunity. The program is designed to bring you valuable information and the possibility of working with us on our next steps in branding and promoting our dynamic communities. If you consider yourself to be a creative working directly in the arts, food, publishing, film, IT or design world—you name it —you want to be at this gathering!

The organizers of this mashup are a committee of working volunteers convened by Two Rivers Ottauquechee Regional Commission, the Green Mountain Economic Development Corporation, and the Vermont Council on the Arts. Operating independently, the committee has as its goal to broaden and build the future partnerships that will be needed and is hosting this event for individuals and organizations alike. It is free and open to all working in the creative sector of the 3CVT region, though it will be supported by its participants—donations in the range of $25 to $50 are suggested. All are welcome and no one will be turned away because of lack of funds.

The 3CVT mashup will be followed by the exciting opportunity to see a performance of “The Surrealist Cabaret” by the Royal Frog Ballet in this outstanding and iconic Vermont farm setting enhanced by the onset of the fall foliage splendor. All you hard-working Vermonters, take this afternoon to recharge your batteries in the hills and fields and come to know your creative neighbors. Performance begins at 5:00 PM and concludes at sunset. Fable Farm wines and beers, and their good community Stone Soup and bread will be available prior to the performance.

For more information, contact Anni Mackay at [email protected]

More details are also available at https://www.ecvedd.org/event/cornerstone-creative-community-3cvt-mash-up/