Conference promotes localizing as the path to the future

News Release — BALE

Sept. 19, 2017

Contact:

Chris Wood

BALE (Building a Local Economy)

[email protected]

“What does a resilient future look like?” That is the framing question posted on the invitation to a two-day conference to be held at the Vermont Law School in South Royalton, Vermont on Saturday and Sunday, October 21 and 22. Called “Localize It: What Resilience Looks Like,” this conference brings together a line-up of powerhouse presenters and diverse panels to dig into the deeper questions and challenges we face in our disquieting and transforming future.

According to Chris Wood, one of the conference organizers, “this is a solutions-focused gathering for leaders and community members engaged in accelerating a localizing movement in our region. When we look at where the world is headed in this time of climate crisis, economic injustice, and frayed democratic systems, it can be bleak and unsettling. But, by working on systemic renewal, we have chosen to focus on solutions.”

“With leaders of local, regional, national and international networks coming together, this convening will forge new relationships and pathways toward localizing our economy and making our culture more placed-based. We’ll learn from each other and prod at some deeper questions, all while bringing localization to the forefront of people’s imagination as we work toward a more resilient planet,” concludes Wood.

The impressive list of presenters and panelists includes:

• Helena Norberg-Hodge, founder and director of the NGO Local Futures (and winner of the Right Livelihood Award and the Goi Peace Prize).

• Frances Moore Lappé, founder of the Small Planet Institute and author of 18 books, including the three-million seller, Diet for a Small Planet.

• Melissa Scanlan, Director of the New Economy Law Center at Vermont Law School and editor of the just-released book, Law and Policy for the New Economy.

• Sherri Mitchell, Executive Director of the Land Peace Foundation, Penobscot leader, indigenous rights lawyer, and author of the just-released book, Sacred Instructions.

• Jonathan Rosenthal, Executive Director of the national New Economy Coalition and co-founder of Equal Exchange.

• Christine Hanna, Executive Director of Yes! Magazine, one of the leading solutions-focused publications in the United States.

• Chuck Collins, Senior Policy Analyst for the Institute for Policy Studies, author of many books including 99 to 1: How Wealth Inequality is Wrecking the World and What We Can Do , and contributor to the just-released Community Resilience Reader.

• Gus Speth, co-founder of the Natural Resources Defense Council and Next System Project; founder of the World Resource Institute and the New Economy Law Center at Vermont Law School; author of many books including The Bridge at the Edge of the World, America the Possible, and Angels by the River.

• Gwen Hallsmith, Director of Vermonters for a New Economy and author of several books, including The Key to Sustainable Cities and Creating Wealth.

Over the course of two days, there will be 10 panel presentations to choose from that take up such challenging topics as “Shrinking the Economic Footprint: Beyond the Paradigm of Growth” and “Place Based Healing: Connecting Human and Ecosystem Health.” Up to 50 different breakout sessions will engage and activate the wisdom of the conference participants representing resilience efforts actress the northeast.

On Saturday evening, the program includes the world premiere of a documentary film called “Dancing with the Cannibal Giant” that features some of the conference speakers and participants and will include filmmaker Anne Macksoud of Woodstock, Vermont. The film was funded by BALE (Building A Local Economy), one of the conference organizers.

As Helena Norberg-Hodge of Local Futures observes, “Localization is the real solution-multiplier, with immediate economic, social and ecological benefits. By reducing the scale and reach of the economy, the environmental impacts of economic activity shrink as well. And the argument for localizing goes well beyond the environment. Among other things, localization allows us to live more ethically as citizens and consumers. In human scale economies, people are more connected to each other – something that, as we are increasingly realizing, is crucial to our health and well-being.”

The two-day convening includes five fabulous meals – with nearly all the ingredients from local farms – as well as housing arranged at area host homes. According to Wood, “Thanks in part to support from many funders, the conference is a ‘no-barrier, pay-what-you-can’ event with the conscious intention to lead the way in reimagining a sustainable world.” Much more detail and registration information can be found at https://www.localizeit2017.com.

The conference is organized by Vermonters for a New Economy, Sustainable Future Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, New Economy Law Center at Vermont Law School, Local Futures, BALE (Building A Local Economy), and New England Resilience and Transition Network. Event funders include Canaday Family Charitable Trust, William and Dorothy Byrne Foundation, Local Futures, Susan Z. Ritz/Larsen Family Foundation, Sustainable Future Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, and New England Grassroots Environment Fund.