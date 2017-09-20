C-SPAN visits Burlington this week to record for Cities Tour

News Release — C-SPAN

Monday, September 18, 2017

Burlington to be in National Spotlight

C-SPAN reveals Burlington history and highlights local literary scene during visit

C-SPAN is visiting Burlington, VT September 17-21 to feature the history and non-fiction literary life of the city on the cable network’s non-fiction book channel BookTV (on C-SPAN2) and history channel American History TV (on C-SPAN3).

With the support of our local cable affiliates, the C-SPAN Cities Tour producers will visit various literary and historic sites, interview local historians, non-fiction authors and conduct education and community outreach in the area.

Local segments recorded during September 17-21 will air on BookTV (on C-SPAN2, Comcast channel 156) and American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Comcast channel 187) throughout C-SPAN’s special Burlington weekend November 18-19.

Media welcome on shoot locations. C-SPAN producers available for in-studio and on-location interviews

Burlington programming highlights include:

American History TV (on C-SPAN3) programming highlights:

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

History of Lake Champlain

Shelburne Museum

Steamboat Ticonderoga

Locomotive 220 & Grand Isle Private Rail Car

…and more

Book TV (on C-SPAN2) programming highlights:

Philip Baruth, “Senator Leahy: A Life in Scenes”

Garrett Graff, “Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government’s Secret Plan to Save Itself – While the Rest of Us Die”

Bill Mares and Jeff Danzinger, “The Full Vermonty: Vermont in the Age of Trump”

Willard Sterne Randall, “Unshackling America: How the War of 1812 Truly Ended the American Revolution”

University of Vermont Special Collections

…and more

BACKGROUND:

C-SPAN’s 2017 Cities Tour takes Book TV and American History TV on the road. C-SPAN2 (on BookTV) and C-SPAN3 (on American History TV) are featuring the literary life and history of each of these selected cities during special weekends on the public affairs network.

AIR DATES:

The programs C-SPAN produces in Burlington will air throughout a special Burlington feature weekend November 18-19. Literary programming will air on Book TV (on C-SPAN2, Comcast channel 156) and history programming will air on American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Comcast channel 187). C-SPAN is available in Burlington on Comcast channel 95.

For more information, visit the C-SPAN Cities Tour website and follow the program on Twitter @CSPANCities.