Vermont Press Releases

C-SPAN visits Burlington this week to record for Cities Tour

By

no comments

News Release — C-SPAN
Monday, September 18, 2017

Contact:
Ashley Hill, Producer/Community Relations Representative (on-site in Burlington)
Cell: 304-545-0753 [email protected]
Twitter: @CSPANCities

Debbie Lamb, Coordinating Producer
765-426-4452 [email protected]

Robin Newton, Media Relations
202-626-8910 [email protected]

Burlington to be in National Spotlight

C-SPAN reveals Burlington history and highlights local literary scene during visit

C-SPAN is visiting Burlington, VT September 17-21 to feature the history and non-fiction literary life of the city on the cable network’s non-fiction book channel BookTV (on C-SPAN2) and history channel American History TV (on C-SPAN3).

With the support of our local cable affiliates, the C-SPAN Cities Tour producers will visit various literary and historic sites, interview local historians, non-fiction authors and conduct education and community outreach in the area.

Local segments recorded during September 17-21 will air on BookTV (on C-SPAN2, Comcast channel 156) and American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Comcast channel 187) throughout C-SPAN’s special Burlington weekend November 18-19.

Media welcome on shoot locations. C-SPAN producers available for in-studio and on-location interviews

Burlington programming highlights include:

American History TV (on C-SPAN3) programming highlights:

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum
History of Lake Champlain
Shelburne Museum
Steamboat Ticonderoga
Locomotive 220 & Grand Isle Private Rail Car

…and more

Book TV (on C-SPAN2) programming highlights:

Philip Baruth, “Senator Leahy: A Life in Scenes”
Garrett Graff, “Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government’s Secret Plan to Save Itself – While the Rest of Us Die”
Bill Mares and Jeff Danzinger, “The Full Vermonty: Vermont in the Age of Trump”
Willard Sterne Randall, “Unshackling America: How the War of 1812 Truly Ended the American Revolution”
University of Vermont Special Collections
…and more

BACKGROUND:
C-SPAN’s 2017 Cities Tour takes Book TV and American History TV on the road. C-SPAN2 (on BookTV) and C-SPAN3 (on American History TV) are featuring the literary life and history of each of these selected cities during special weekends on the public affairs network.

AIR DATES:
The programs C-SPAN produces in Burlington will air throughout a special Burlington feature weekend November 18-19. Literary programming will air on Book TV (on C-SPAN2, Comcast channel 156) and history programming will air on American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Comcast channel 187). C-SPAN is available in Burlington on Comcast channel 95.

For more information, visit the C-SPAN Cities Tour website and follow the program on Twitter @CSPANCities.

If you read us, please support us.

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer.

We moderate every comment. Please go to our FAQ for the full policy.

Press Release

Recent Stories

Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "C-SPAN visits Burlington this week to record for Cities Tour"