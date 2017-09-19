People & Places

Writers for Recovery #1: Mollie Hoerres

Mollie Hoerres
Photo by Carley Stevens-McLaughlin

Writers for Recovery is a series of writing workshops focused on stories of addiction and recovery. Participants write about their personal stories of struggle, perseverance, moments of doubt and inspiration and the slow but steady work of renewal and healing from addiction.

Mollie Hoerres, a native Bostonian, has found home in Vermont. She has three deep loves: her recovery, her son, and creating art. She says she is grateful to Writers for Recovery for rekindling her love of writing at a turning point in her healing journey.

In this week’s Writers for Recovery podcast, Mollie reads her original poem, “I Am From.”

This episode contains explicit language.


