Wake Robin launches major expansion

SHELBURNE- Wake Robin, Vermont’s first Life Plan Community, Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its first significant expansion in nearly a decade.

The $39 million, 122,000-square foot Maple Expansion plan, includes construction of a new apartment building, an expanded community center and growth and updates to the Lincoln Health Center. The entire plan is expected to be completed by July 2019.

“It’s a blessing to all of us who live here,” said Wake Robin Residents Association President John Blackmer prior to the event’s kick-off. “It’s a remarkable group of people to be in community with. What else can you ask for?”

Later on, he called the excitement regarding the expansion project “palpable.”

The Linden Health Center upgrades feature a neighborhood design, enhancements to residents’ living areas and the addition of a new dining venue.

The Maple building includes 38 new homes with seven, open floor plans, featuring 9-foot ceilings and six-foot windows offering a panoramic view of Lake Champlain. The Community Center is slated to offer an expanded fitness facility, new dining venues, paving the way for local and sustainable food options and updated common spaces.

“We look forward to ushering Wake Robin into this new era and are grateful for the support of the residents, the Board of Directors and the staff, who have helped us work toward this goal,” said Wake Robin President Patrick McKee.

New residents in the apartments are slated to begin moving in during fall 2018, and 30 out of 38 units have deposits placed, according to Nancy Chiquoine, director or marketing and residential services.

The 45-minute ceremony, held under bright, blue skies, drew dozens of residents to the Community Center’s backyard. Speeches by Wake Robin officials as well as bank and construction officers punctuated the event.

“This is an exciting phase in Wake Robin’s history,” said McKee. “Over the years, there has been an increased demand for Life Plan communities like Wake Robin, and the Maple Expansion project allows us to meet that demand while also making improvements to two key hubs of Wake Robin’s life,” said McKee.

Cathy Frank, chairman of the Wake Robin Board, said the projects have garnered both enthusiasm and support from all avenues of the Wake Robin community.

Steve Muth, vice president, Healthcare & Not-For-Profit Relationship Manager at M&T Bank in Albany, NY, echoed Frank’s comments, pointing out that while a construction delay was difficult, the proposal continued to gather momentum.

Mauricio Riveros, president of Lecesse, the project’s construction company, noted he felt “blessed” to be part of the event and “get the opportunity to meet some of the residents who have been with Wake Robin “since its inception”. Riveros also pointed out he appreciates the necessity of building projects remaining on schedule and as the plan wraps up and new residents move in, the age group known as “The Greatest Generation” is honored.

In development for six years, the project hit a roadblock for more than a year after the Shelburne Water Commission said the senior community needed and must pay for a second, permanent water storage tank. Wake Robin’s application did contain a second unit, but the community objected to having to fund the equipment and questioned its need. Wake Robin paid for the equipment, but disagreed with the stipulation. The decision to add another water tank prompted a redesign of the apartment section and added $1 to $1.5 million to the project’s cost.

In July 2016, the Shelburne Development Review Board approved the project expansion.

Located on 136 acres, Wake Robin is a non-profit Life Plan Community, offering a full continuum of living options for senior citizens. It’s also home to former Gov. Madeleine Kunin, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony.