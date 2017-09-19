Vermont State Parks to dedicate Taconic Mountains Ramble State Park on Sept. 23

News Release – Vermont State Parks

September 18, 2017

Craig Whipple, Director of State Parks

New State Park Celebrated

MONTPELIER – Please join us for a celebration and dedication of Vermont’s newest state park, Taconic Mountains Ramble, September 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM. Come explore the park, walk the trails and enjoy the early fall foliage.

This park features the unique geology of the Taconic Mountains, which is part of the Appalachian mountain chain. The area around the park and throughout southwestern Vermont is famous for large slate deposits and quarries.

In 1966, “Kit” Davidson and his wife “Mickie” purchased a 400-acre parcel of land in Hubbardton, Vermont, with commanding views of the Taconic Mountains. Over the years they developed a system of footpaths through the hills on the property including one that reaches the summit of Zion Mountain and even created a Japanese garden. They generously welcomed the public to enjoy their land and it had always been their wish that the site eventually become a state park.

The Davidsons’ wish came true in September, 2016, when the property transferred to the State of Vermont. Kit was able to see his generous donation completed and passed away shortly afterwards. Mickie had passed away earlier in 2012.

Forests, Parks and Recreation Commissioner, Michael Snyder and friends and neighbors of the Davidsons will be on hand at the park at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 23, 2017 to dedicate the new state park and celebrate their gift. The public is welcome to participate and tour the park.

For more information on Taconic Mountain Rambles State Park: https://vtstateparks.com/taconic.html