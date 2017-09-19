Rutland man jailed in killing; his attorney calls case ‘weak’

RUTLAND – A Rutland man is being held without bail on a charge of murder for allegedly killing his longtime partner during an argument late last month.

Randal S. Johnson, 58, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland Superior Court to the second-degree murder charge in the death of Trina Fitzgerald, 58. If convicted, he faces 20 years to life in prison.

Police say in court records that Johnson caused an injury to Fitzgerald’s neck that led to her death on the night of Aug. 27. Johnson injured Fitzgerald, police said, during an argument in the apartment they shared at 45 Madison St. in Rutland, located above the bar, Muckenschnabel’s.

At Johnson’s arraignment Tuesday, one side of the courtroom was filled with Fitzgerald’s family and friends while about five supporters of Johnson sat on the other side.

Fitzgerald’s family members declined to comment after the hearing, though friends described her as a having a “heart of gold, who was the matriarch of a close-knit family, which included her four children and 10 grandchildren.

“She was such a great person. She would give you the shirt right of her back,” Renee Cole, a family friend of Fitzgerald, said after Johnson’s arraignment.

“If you were walking down the street and you asked her for 50 cents, and it was her last 50 cents, she would say, ‘Take it,’” Cole added. “That’s just Trina.”

An autopsy on Fitzgerald’s body was conducted the day after she died. Preliminary findings by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Elizabeth Bundock show that she believed Fitzgerald’s death was a homicide, according to an affidavit written by Rutland City Police Detective Sgt. Samson Delpha.

Bundock based on her decision on several factors, including a faint contusion on the left side of Fitzgerald’s neck, extensive hemorrhaging in and around her larynx as well as injuries to her collarbone, upper back and left shoulder bone.

“Dr. Bundock also concluded that force was applied to Fitzgerald neck which may have caused swelling minutes up to an hour before Fitzgerald’s death,” Delpha wrote.

The cause of death listed in the report from the medical examiner’s office, according to the detective, was “neck compression.” Bundock wrote in that report regarding injuries that Fitzgerald had a 2 inch by 2 inch purple bruise on the right of her neck “where it transitions to the top of the shoulder,” Delpha’s affidavit stated.

James Gratton, Johnson’s public defender, said in court Tuesday that he had considered challenging whether the case was strong enough for the Rutland County State’s Attorney to bring it against his client.

Evidence in the case is weak, Gratton said. He agreed to a request from Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy to hold Johnson without bail pending a hearing on the evidence in the case.

No date was set for that hearing.

Police say Fitzgerald called for medical help around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 27 because she had difficulty breathing. Regional Ambulance Service personnel arrived at the scene, but the apartment door was locked and they had to use a pry bar to get in, police said.

Inside the apartment, police said, Fitzgerald was “unresponsive” and “pulseless” seated upright in a rocking chair in the living room. Medical personnel said they tried to revive Fitzgerald to no avail and she was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m.

Earlier, at around 9:50 p.m., police were called to the apartment for a reported domestic assault incident, Delpha wrote in his affidavit. Police dispatch reported receiving calls first from Johnson and then Fitzgerald about the incident, according to the affidavit.

Johnson told the dispatcher that Fitzgerald was threatening to throw things at him and wanted him to leave, the affidavit stated. Fitzgerald reported to the dispatcher that Johnson was putting his hand over her mouth trying to stop her breathing and she wanted him out of the apartment.

Police Officer Tyler Billings, who responded to that call with two other officers, wrote in a report that arriving at the apartment he heard no one arguing inside. Johnson opened the door and Billings said he saw Fitzgerald inside in “distress,” crying and coughing loudly.

Johnson told Billings that Fitzgerald had not been taking her medication. Fitzgerald said Johnson was lying, the report stated.

Fitzgerald refused medical attention, according to the court filing. She told Billings that Johnson wanted her to stop talking and stay quiet and the argument escalated until he put his hand over her nose and mouth for about two minutes before letting go, according to the report.

Billings wrote that as he spoke with Fitzgerald she continued coughing, and it appeared to be getting worse, and he repeatedly asked her if she needed medical attention and she refused, saying she would be fine as long as Johnson left.

Johnson packed up some his stuff and left the apartment with Billings, the report stated. Before leaving, Billings wrote that again he asked Fitzgerald, who was still coughing, if she needed medical attention, but she was “adamant she dd not and would be fine when Johnson left.”

Billings also wrote in his report that neither he nor the two other officers saw any “visible injuries” to Fitzgerald.

A dispatch log shows that the officers left the scene at 10:09 p.m., only about five minutes before Fitzgerald called 911 for medical assistance.

The next day, Aug. 28, after receiving the preliminary findings of Fitzgerald’s autopsy, police opened a homicide investigation. They went to interview Johnson, who was staying at a Rutland hotel. Johnson denied ever “putting his hands on Fitzgerald,” and said he would never put his hands on a woman, Delpha wrote in the affidavit.

Johnson told police that he had lived with Fitzgerald “off and on” for a dozen years and they have had arguments before that would end with him leaving the apartment, sometimes for days, or weeks.

He added that after he left the apartment on Aug. 27 he went and slept outside near the Rutland Free Library because he didn’t have any money and his bank was closed until the next morning. The next day, Aug. 28, he told police, he rented the room at the hotel, according to the affidavit.

When told that Fitzgerald had died “(Johnson) did not have any tears, but did seem to be in some shock,” Delpha wrote.

Police also interviewed one of Fitzgerald’s daughters, Tammy Fitzgerald, 36, who told them that her mother and Johnson argued a lot, but she never saw him hit her.

Tammy Fitzgerald did say that her mother told her that Johnson had threatened to put his hands over her mouth in the past, and once actually did so a while ago, the affidavit stated.

Less than two months ago, Tammy Fitzgerald said she received a call from her mother, Trina Fitzgerald who said Johnson was threatening to hit her over the head with a flashlight.

Police also checked records that showed other calls involving Johnson, including one from 2009 where a woman reported that Johnson had struck her in the face. Also, they spoke to another woman who reported in 1989 that Johnson shoved her while they were arguing.

A check of court records in Rutland County shows no previous convictions for Johnson involving assaults or violent behavior, and police say they are unaware of any such convictions.

Police said on Monday they arrested Johnson on the murder charge, and after speaking with a public defender, he declined to answer questions.

Outside the courtroom where the murder arraignment took place Tuesday, Francis Knox, 56, said he attended the court proceeding in honor of Fitzgerald, whom he had a daughter with.

Knox said he saw Johnson as recently as this past weekend when they both attended the memorial service held for Fitzgerald.

“Nobody would talk to him,” Knox said of Johnson. “He sat alone by himself.”