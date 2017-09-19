River cleanup on Sept. 22-23 seeks trash reports, volunteers

News Release — Connecticut River Conservancy

Sept. 18, 2017

Contacts:

Mondo Mediaworks, Georgia Pearson, (802) 451-0431

Alicea Charamut, Cleanup Coordinator and CRC River Steward: [email protected] 860-704-0057

Join local river cleanup groups to take out the trash

[Brattleboro, Vermont] [September 18. 2017] – Have you walked along a river or stream bank recently and found discarded cans and plastic bottles, fast food containers or other trash spoiling a beautiful natural place? If so, the Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC) wants to know. The conservation group asks all watershed residents to report trash sites in need of cleaning up by logging onto their website at www.ctriver.org/cleanup . There, you can also sign up for the annual Source to Sea River Cleanup on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 to join thousands of other volunteers across New England combating trash in their neighborhoods. A local group, Mondo Mediaworks, will be cleaning the Island in the Connecticut River in Brattleboro Vermont and additional volunteers are welcome. Local organizer Georgia Pearson of Mondo Mediaworks added, “As a local Brattleboro business and newly certified B Corp, keeping our local waterways clean is deeply important to Mondo Mediaworks. Our team is excited to spend the day together along the river, but you don’t have to be a Mondolian to join the initiative!”

“Source to Sea Cleanup volunteers have worked hard to combat litter and illegally dumped trash,” says Alicea Charamut, CRC River Steward and organizer of the Cleanup. “In the past 20 years, volunteers have removed over 997 tons of trash from the Connecticut River and its tributaries, preventing it from reaching our oceans and becoming a global trash problem.”

Anyone who has a trash tip should contact CRC at [email protected] or by calling 860-704-0057. Registration is also open for the 2017 Source to Sea Cleanup. All are welcome. Individuals can work solo, start a group, or join a group by visiting www.ctriver.org/cleanup or can get involved in the local effort by contacting Georgia Pearson at (802) 451-0431 x7.

“Many areas are cleaner thanks to the efforts of volunteers. Removing trash helps keep precious water resources clean and our natural spaces safe for families and wildlife. It’s a big area and we rely on people to let us know about the problem spots. We may not be able to get to all of them this year, but we’ll work with local residents and agencies to clean up as many as possible,” notes Charamut.

Volunteers are encouraged to share photos and stories of their trash cleanup on CRC’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Tag photos with @CTRiverH2Oshed or #CTRiver.

The Connecticut River Conservancy, formerly Connecticut River Watershed Council, has been a nonprofit advocate for the 11,000 square-mile watershed of the Connecticut River since 1952.