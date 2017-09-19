Hermitage Club and Rally to Give partner for 1st annual Hermitage Road Rally to benefit Deerfield Valley Rescue

News Release — Hermitage Club

Sept. 18, 2017

Contact:

Mackenzie Doyle

[email protected]

The Hermitage Club and Rally to Give partner for the 1st Annual Hermitage Road Rally on Saturday, October 7th. The rally is set to benefit the Deerfield Valley Rescue as they raise money to purchase a new building to allow for continued service and growth in the Deerfield Valley area.

The event is hosted at The Hermitage Club, a 1,400 acre private residential community nestled in Vermont’s Green Mountains. This four-season luxury retreat offers one-of-a-kind private ski access, a golf community and the benefits of membership in an exclusive club.

The event is held in partnership with Rally to Give. Rally to Give began as an idea between a father and a son to combine their love for cars with their passion for philanthropic giving. Most recently, Rally to Give took part in the Gumball 3000 Rally from Riga, Latvia to Mykonos, Greece. The rally raised over $290,000 for charities such as When You Wish Upon a Star, The Tony Hawk Foundation, The Sir Simon Milton Foundation, and The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. Through car rallies, fundraising events and philanthropic initiatives Rally to Give aims to bring fun to giving.

The Hermitage Car Rally will begin with “Cars and Coffee” at The Hermitage Clubhouse where all cars will gather for the starting grid. The flag will drop at 10am for a cruise up to Woodstock, VT where complimentary lunch is provided. Following lunch, the rally will continue the journey through VT, winding its way back to The Hermitage Club by 4:30. The arrival back at the club will kick off the Columbus Day Weekend festivities, including live music, BBQ, brewery tastings, and fireworks.

All cars and all HP are welcome!

The registration fee for the rally is a $200 donation to the Deerfield Valley Rescue. Complimentary breakfast and lunch is provided. Overnight accommodations are available.

Register for the event HERE. Please register for the event by 9/30/17.

Event Details

Date & Time

Saturday, October 7th, 2017

7:00 AM – 10:00 PM EST

Location

The Hermitage Club

183 Gatehouse Trail

Wilmington, Vermont 05363

Event Itinerary

7:00am to 9:30am: Complimentary continental breakfast at The Hermitage Clubhouse hosted by Commonwealth Financial Group.

9:30am to 10:00am: Welcome remarks and team meeting.

10:00am: Flag drop!

12:00pm to 2:00pm: Complimentary lunch in Woodstock, VT hosted by Commonwealth Financial Group.

4:30pm: Arrival back at The Hermitage Club.

5:00pm to Late: Columbus Day Weekend Celebration at The Hermitage Clubhouse.