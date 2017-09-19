Green Mountain United Way kicks off 2017-18 Community Campaign with Breakfast and Day of Caring Volunteer Day

News Release — Green Mountain United Way

Sept. 18, 2017

Contact:

Carrie Stahler, Green Mountain United Way, 802-613-3989 or [email protected]

Barre, Vermont – September 18, 2017 – Green Mountain United Way celebrates the Community and the spirit of Giving with their Annual Kickoff Breakfast and Volunteer Day on Thursday, September 21 in downtown Barre. Local community, business, and nonprofit leaders will join Green Mountain United Way’s staff and board at 7:30 am for the breakfast, held this year at the Blanchard Block’s 3rd floor in downtown Barre to hear keynote speaker Ted Brady, Deputy Director at the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. Awards will be presented to partners and supporters following the keynote. The breakfast is generously supported by sponsors Paige & Campbell Insurance, Green Light Realty, and Noyle W. Johnson Insurance, with coffee, generously donated by 802 Coffee.

Individuals wishing to attend should contact Laurie Kelty at Green Mountain United Way by calling 802-613-3989 or emailing [email protected].

And to continue the celebration of community, immediately following the breakfast, Green Mountain United Way and local volunteers from Spaulding High School, Northfield Savings Bank, National Life and the broader community, will head to 4 sites in downtown Barre to hold a Day of Caring Volunteer Day. Projects will focus on outdoor cleanup activities at Downstreet Housing, People’s Health and Wellness Clinic, and OUR House with an additional indoor project at Capstone Community Action. The first 25 volunteers will receive free lunch thanks to the generosity of Two Loco Guys in Barre.

In the Spring, Green Mountain United Way’s Day of Caring generated the equivalent of $3500 value in volunteer hours for two area nonprofits. Brooke Jenkins, Executive Director at Good Samaritan, stated, “the work these volunteers were able to do whittled down a list of projects that would have taken me, my staff, and our regular volunteers nearly 2 years to complete!”

It is the hope of Green Mountain United Way organizers that this day generates at least as much value in dollars and in work completed for these four sites. There is still time to volunteer, if you would like to give the gift of time to your community contact Carrie Stahler at Green Mountain United Way by calling 802-613-3989 or emailing [email protected]. Green Mountain United Way is looking for groups and individuals to join this effort!

“Our goal is not only to bring volunteers to these agencies to help with work for one day but to help elevate the visibility of volunteerism in the community. So many of our partners rely on volunteers to accomplish their missions, and this is just one of the many things Green Mountain United Way is doing to support volunteering and our community partners,” said Carrie Stahler, Director of Funding and Program Development, who manages volunteer activities at Green Mountain United Way.