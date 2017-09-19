Beth Sachs honored with VBSR Lifetime Achievement Award

News Release — VBSR

Sept. 18, 2017

– Co-founder of VEIC Receives Standing Ovation from 200 –

Burlington, VT – On September 14th, Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibly (VBSR) honored Beth Sachs with the 2017 Terry Ehrich Award for Lifetime Achievement. Sachs, the co-founder of Vermont Energy Investment Corporation (VEIC) who “was never good at following rules,” was honored in front of nearly 200 VBSR members, friends, and guests who gave her two standing ovations at VBSR’s 16th Annual Award Ceremony and Dinner at Basin Harbor.

Speaking of her life and career, Sachs reflected on the beginnings of VEIC with Blair Hamilton and their desire to be great employers and community members from the beginning. “The mission mattered, but how we did it mattered even more to me,” said Sachs. “An organization can do what is right for both the organization and the employees at neither’s expense.”

Sachs offered pieces of practical wisdom to the audience, saying “rules protect us from disaster but they foster mediocrity. We have to let our moral compass guide us.” And she encouraged business leaders to create workplaces that encourage asking questions, and to hire and nurture more women and people of color and people with varied abilities in our workplaces. “Without diversity, there’s no chance for creativity or innovation or really even keeping up with society.” In the end, Sachs said, success is really about two things: “Love and meaningful work.”

The evening began with a cocktail reception on the waterfront of Basin Harbor, complete with opening remarks by Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman. Moving inside, guests were treated to a locally sourced dinner, thanks to Vermont Energy Investment Corporation, who served as the event’s Sunrise Sponsor. Before honoring Beth Sachs, Mark Curran, VBSR board member, co-founder of Black River Produce, and 2014 Terry Ehrich Awardee, presented the 2017 VBSR Innovation and Inspiration Awards to Milk Money (Small VBSR Member) and SunCommon (Large VBSR Member). Curran also presented the 2017 VBSR Young Changemaker Award to Benjy Adler, owner of the Skinny Pancake.

VBSR wishes to thank all the attendees and awardees, as well as Luminary Sponsors Cx Associates; Dinse Knapp McAndrew; TruexCullins; and Dunkiel Saunders Elliott Raubvogel & Hand. Supporting sponsors included Let’s Grow Kids, Liberty Mutual, Moulton Law Group, and Washington Electric Coop, with Vermont Gas sponsoring the Pitching Green Fundraiser and awards sponsored by Vermont Trophy & Engraving.