Bob Stannard: It’s still about Russia

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Bob Stannard, an author, musician and former lobbyist. This piece first appeared in the Bennington Banner.

Remember when Donald Trump Jr. was forced to admit that he met with Russians at Trump Tower and said the meeting was about the adoption of Russian children? We now know that was a lie, but even if it had been true Trump Jr. should have said no to that meeting.

Do you remember why Vladimir Putin banned U.S. citizens from adopting Russian kids? He did so in retaliation for serious sanctions placed on Russia. Do you remember why we placed sanctions on Russia? Congress did so because of what Russia did to Sergei Magnitsky. Do you remember what Putin did to Magnitsky? I’m not going to tell you.

Instead I am going to emphatically insist that you read Bill Browder’s book “Red Notice.” As a young man Browder figured out that after the fall of the Soviet Union, Russian corporations were vastly undervalued. He created a hedge fund, Heritage, that invested in these corporations and in some cases owned them.

Putin’s government figured out what Browder was doing and basically stole the businesses away from Heritage while simultaneously framing Browder and his staff for tax fraud. Magnitsky was a nondescript tax attorney who discovered that Putin had stolen $230 million of taxpayer dollars to use as bribes to pay off goons and henchman to do his bidding. Oligarchs had ransacked Russia and made billions in the process. The country is now run by former KGB (Putin) and a variety of thugs.

Thanks to Bill Browder they were exposed for the corruption and crimes they were perpetrating. Putin simply couldn’t stand what the world was learning and fought back hard. Sadly, he did what he always does — fought back with lies. Vladimir Putin is no more capable of telling the truth than our current president. Both go straight to lying first and then expanding on their lies.

Magnitsky is a hero, not just of Russia or America, but a hero of the world. He was smart, persistent and braver than just about anyone. Read the book.

If the meeting with a Moscow lawyer was supposed to be about Putin’s imposed adoption ban and possibly lifting the sanctions so that Americans could once again adopt Russian kids, then that alone should have been enough for Trump Jr. to emphatically say no to the meeting. Why would Trump Jr. think it a good idea to lift the sanctions? The sanctions were imposed on Putin because of his crimes against his own country and the murder of an innocent man, a man who exposed the vast corruption that we now know today exists and has existed in Russia for quite some time.

So this is all old news, right? What’s it got to do with anything that’s going on today? For months President Trump has said that he has no business dealings with Russia, doesn’t know any Russian, etc. Of course, he’s lying. He’s had extensive dealings with Russia and Russian oligarchs. How extensive remains to be seen, but I’ve no doubt that it will be coming to light in good time.

There is no way to do honest business with Russia. Those who choose to do business with Russia know full well going in that they are dealing with mob-like crooks who will lie, cheat and steal. To do business in Russia you have to play ball by their rules and even then you’re probably at risk. Eric Trump proudly declared, “We don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.’’ If that is true then there should be no doubt what that means. If you have any doubt go read “Red Notice.” When you’re finished reading this book look at yourself in the mirror and ask if President Donald Trump might be compromised by one of the most corrupt governments in the world.