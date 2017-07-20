University of Vermont launches end of life care program

News Release — University of Vermont

July 19, 2017

BRIDGING THE GAP IN END OF LIFE CARE

The University of Vermont and Cabot Creamery Partner to Develop End of Life Doula Certificate Program to Support our Aging Population

Burlington, VT (July 18, 2017)—Developed in association with the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, UVM and Cabot Creamery have collaborated to launch a fully online, eight-week End of Life Doula Professional Certificate Program, starting September 2017.

As Cabot Creamery Co-op approaches their 100th anniversary, member farm families have recognized a gap in end of life care and support for the aging population, particularly for those in rural communities who wish to remain in their homes through the dying process. The UVM and Cabot partnership addresses this gap with the development of the online End of Life Doula Certificate Program.

The program is designed to prepare graduates to meet the growing demand for end of life support, teaching essential skills to assist clients with compassionate care, including emotional, spiritual, informational, and physical support. These services complement the care provided by family members and other palliative and hospice professionals.

“This idea from multi-generational farm families reflects the need to pull back the curtain, eliminate the mystery of death, and support all families,” said Ed Townley, CEO of Agri-Mark/Cabot. “Here is a real opportunity to develop a new segment of professional doulas who provide additional long-term, end of life care and personalized comfort and support through the end of life process.”

Francesca Arnoldy spearheaded the development of the certificate curriculum and is also the lead facilitator of the program. “I’m proud to say this certificate is the culmination of a year’s worth of research, reading, interviews, and collaboration with skilled experts,” said Arnoldy. “We’ve created a one-of-a-kind learning experience focused on providing emotional care at the end of life. Doulas empower clients, ease anxieties, and help ensure people’s days are lived fully and that time spent is personally affirming and meaningful. Our communities will greatly benefit from this added layer of compassionate support!”

Through Cabot Creamery’s partnership with UVM, the farm families of Cabot are generously offering 25 fully funded scholarships to cover the cost of the End of Life Doula Professional Certificate tuition.