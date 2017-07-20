University of Vermont Continuing and Distance Education expands online digital marketing

News Release — University of Vermont Continuing and Distance Education

July 19, 2017

Contact:

Katie Albee

802-656-2086

[email protected]

UVM EXPANDING SUITE OF ONLINE DIGITAL MARKETING CERTIFICATES

University of Vermont’s Continuing and Distance Education Partners with the Digital Marketing Institute to Offer Four Additional Online Digital Marketing Certificates

Burlington, VT (July 18, 2017) – Today, the University of Vermont announces the launch of four new online digital marketing certificates designed for business professionals through a collaboration with the Digital Marketing Institute, the certification standard in digital marketing education. Adding to UVM’s nationally recognized Digital Marketing Fundamentals Professional Certificate, students will now also be able to enroll in 10-week, online, advanced-level digital marketing certificates—Social Media Marketing Certificate and Search Marketing Certificate— beginning on September 27, 2017. In Spring 2018, UVM will be offering two additional certificates—Digital Marketing Strategy & Planning, and Social Selling.

For most organizations, Digital Marketing is the most important part of their marketing mix today, and typically where the largest portion of a marketing budget is allocated. Demand for expertise in Digital Marketing is high and there is a gap in qualified professionals. UVM recognized the growing need to provide the knowledge and skills to give Marketers the competitive advantage for their career. By collaborating with the Digital Marketing Institute, UVM will be able to deliver high-quality, up-to-date, and timely curriculum in a space that is constantly evolving. The curriculum will be taught by UVM faculty, building upon the personalized and highly interactive student-faculty relationships that students have come to expect at the University of Vermont.

“There is an urgent need for digital skills education for professionals,” said Ian Dodson, Co-Founder and Director of the Digital Marketing Institute. “Even though digital marketing has become increasingly essential for businesses, there is a persistent and growing global skills gap that threatens to undermine future organizational growth. In the U.S. alone, 45% of marketers cite a lack of in-house expertise as one of their greatest challenges.”

According to Gregory Dunkling, Developer of UVM’s Digital Marketing Certificates, “UVM’s partnership with the Digital Marketing Institute offers a larger portfolio of online courses for individuals to address the digital marketing knowledge gap.” He adds, “Through use of the Digital Marketing Institute’s curriculum taught by University of Vermont instructors, we are able to offer high-quality, timely, and accessible digital marketing programs.”

With Digital Marketing spending increasing to an unprecedented $120 billion per year by 2021, the opportunities for Marketers in this dynamic field are endless. To learn more about the online UVM Digital Marketing certificates, please visit: http://learn.uvm.edu/digital-marketing-at-uvm/