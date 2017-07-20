 

University of Vermont Business of Craft Beer Program partners with Cicerone

Jul. 20, 2017

University of Vermont Continuing and Distance Education
July 19, 2017

PARTNERING WITH THE GOLD STANDARD FOR BEER EXPERTISE
University of Vermont’s Business of Craft Beer Program Elevates Students’ Beer Expertise through Collaboration with the Cicerone® Certification Program

Burlington, VT (July 19, 2017) – A new collaboration between the University of Vermont’s Business of Craft Beer Program and the industry-recognized Cicerone® Certification Program will allow students in UVM’s Craft Beer program to further distinguish themselves as craft beer experts with specialized knowledge in selecting, acquiring, and serving a variety of beer styles. Components of Cicerone’s instructional materials will be incorporated into UVM’s fully online Business of Craft Beer Program, and students will be eligible to take the first level Cicerone Certification exam at no extra charge.

“Students in our Craft Beer program have consistently expressed an interest in developing a deeper understanding of beer styles and find it a necessary skill for starting a brewery and in sales and marketing, when talking or writing about beer,” said UVM Business of Craft Beer program director Gregory Dunkling. “Throughout our program, we repeatedly come back to this theme of understanding beer. With Cicerone becoming a beer industry standard, we are delighted to bring their resources into our program to meet the needs of our students.”
“The Cicerone Certification educates and certifies beer professionals in order to elevate the beer experience for consumers,” said Ray Daniels, founder of the Cicerone Certification Program. “We’re excited to extend our certification offering to students in UVM’s Business of Craft Beer Program.”

For more information, visit learn.uvm.edu/program/business-of-craft-beer.

